MCFARLAND, Wis.—The McFarland boys basketball team is so strong, so aggressive and so capable of getting to the basket, that any sort of big run could be the final blow for opposing teams.
Of course, Beloit Turner already knows this; the Spartans picked apart the Trojans’ defense in a 73-59 win on Jan. 12.
But Turner got an unwanted reminder with the Rock Valley Conference title on the line as McFarland once again used a fiery offense to sink the Trojans 70-62 on Monday night.
“McFarland deserved to win,” head coach Ken Watkins said. “They made more big plays at key moments than we did. Our guys played really hard, we battled, but they played better than us.”
Had Turner won the game and beat a winless Whitewater on Friday, it would have been guaranteed at least a share of the RVC title. Instead, the Spartans will claim it.
But Watkins said that the conference championship only became a focus of the team this week.
“Conference was never a goal of ours,” he said. “It would’ve been nice, but it was never a goal. It has always been to make a deep run in the playoffs. We have to shore up some things, because none of them will come easy.”
McFarland jumped out to a 12-5 lead to start the game, and methodically kept ahead with hard drives to the basket while forcing tough shots on defense.
“The Spartans can beat you going to the basket,” Watkins said. “They can beat you shooting it from the outside. Their zone gave us some trouble, and we didn’t get the ball to the middle enough.
But the Trojans explosive offense was bound to show up at some point, and several different Turner players earned some tough points to come back. Senior Will Lauterbach’s layup put the Trojans ahead 23-21.
But McFarland hit some key three-pointers late to retake the lead 35-31 by halftime.
The Spartans got back to the paint in the second half, and while Turner did well contesting shots, McFarland grabbed rebound after rebound for second and third chance points.
“They boxed out more consistently than we did,” Watkins said. “And they are more active on the glass. Dadon Gillen goes after every single rebound for them. We kind of pick and choose which rebounds we go after.”
The Spartans built up a 56-44 lead before the Trojans made one last aggressive push.
Senior Avonte’ Repta muscled his way through defenders for several baskets while Lauterbach hit some key shots as well.
“We got a couple baskets to go in and got a few stops on the defensive end,” Watkins said. “We played hard and took care of the ball fairly well. But we had too many possessions where we didn’t finish.”
Turner came within five points with around three minutes left, but the Spartans made enough baskets to hold on to the win.
The Trojans finish the regular season against Whitewater on Thursday before hosting the winner of the Richland Center-Edgerton matchup for their WIAA Regional on March 3.
“McFarland is a tough team,” Watkins said. “They force you to not play your best. Tough one to lose, but a lot of basketball left to play. Bring it.”
McFARLAND 70, BELOIT TURNER 62
B. Turner….31 31 — 62
McFarland..35 35 — 70
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 3 1-2 8, Giddley 4 5-6 13, Teague-Johnson 4 1-4 9, Lauterbach 2 2-3 8, Hoppe 4 1-2 9, Sutherland 2 0-0 5, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Repta 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 10-17 62.
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Meinholdt 1 0-0 3, Kelley 4 3-4 13, Gillen 7 0-0 14, Kussow 3 2-2 9, Kulp 7 4-7 21, Dean 1 0-0 2, Chisholm 3 2-4 8. Totals: 26 11-17 70.
3-pointers: BT 2 (Howard, Sutherland), McF 7 (Kulp 3, Kelley 2, Meinholdt, Kussow). Fouled out: Lauterbach. Total fouls: BT 18, McF 14.