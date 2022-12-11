BELOIT—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team continued its early dominance with a 67-30 thrashing of Milwaukee Washington to stay undefeated on Saturday.
The Trojans (4-0) completely dominated the Purgolders (1-3) on both sides of the court as they poured in 47 points in the first half while holding Washington to just 13.
Tyshawn Teague-Johnson and Will Lauterbach led Turner in scoring in the first half with nine points each.
That dominant defense continued in the second half as the Trojans only allowed 17 points while scoring 20.
Only two Purgolders scored more than three points and they went 1-of-8 from the free-throw line.
It was a balanced scoring effort from Turner, who had four different players reach double-digits.
Zay Howard led the team with 14 points and two treys while Lauterbach put up 12 points. Tyler Sutherland scored 11 points and Teague-Johnson had 10.
• CLINTON 58, NORTH BOONE 53: Peyton Bingham (23 points), Reagan Flickinger (16) and Peircen Bingham (14) combined for all but five of Clinton’s points.
The game was tied at 31 at halftime, but the Cougars prevailed in the second half.
Chris Doetch led North Boone with 10 points. The Vikings were just 10-of-21 at the free-throw line while Clinton was 16-of-26.
• WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 46, PARKVIEW 37: The Vikings were outscored 25-10 in the second half in Orfordville and fell to Wisconsin Heights. Rusty Klitzman was the lone Viking in double figures with 15 points.
Andrew Pietrzykowski led the winners with 16 points, including 7-of-8 free throws.