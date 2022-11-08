BDN_221109_Turnerbaseball
Buy Now

Turner baseball players, from left, Michael Cook, Konner Giddley and Connor Hughes pose after signing their letter of intent with Rock Valley College on Tuesday.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Konner Giddley, Michael Cook and Connor Hughes have spent the last 13 years tearing apart opponents as a part of the Beloit baseball community.

Well, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III world better be on high alert, because this trio is keeping the band together at the collegiate level.

Recommended for you