BELOIT—Konner Giddley, Michael Cook and Connor Hughes have spent the last 13 years tearing apart opponents as a part of the Beloit baseball community.
Well, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III world better be on high alert, because this trio is keeping the band together at the collegiate level.
Beloit Turner seniors Giddley, Cook and Hughes all signed their letter of intents to Rock Valley College in front of friends and family on Tuesday afternoon in the library of Turner High School.
“I can’t even spit out a word because it’s unbelievable how all three of us are going to the same college,” Cook said. “It’s absolutely insane. All three of us have been friends since kindergarten. It’s going to be fun.”
The fact that all three players are going to the same college isn’t a coincidence. Hughes and Giddley have been talking about playing baseball in college together since the fourth grade.
“That’s been our dream,” Hughes said. “Then Michael became a stud, and he’s one of our best friends. It’s just going to be a really good time.”
Turner head coach Jeff Clowes has had the opportunity to watch the three grow as players, and he said that Tuesday was a very special day.
“It’s pretty rare that you see three kids end up at the same spot after high school,” Clowes said. “It’s exciting for our program, but I’m really excited for them as a group because it’s a new beginning.”
Giddley said that baseball means a lot to him, so to advance to the next level with his buddies was amazing.
“It’s more than just a game,” he said. “It’s really cool to see it all play out and see it actually happen. It means a lot to represent Beloit, and you have to represent it well off of the field too.”
Clowes had plenty to say about each senior, and he emphasized that the growth he has seen in them as people is even better than their development as athletes.
“Michael’s competitor,” Clowes said. “We’ve loved the way he’s thrown the baseball for a long time, but he’s got a fire inside of him. He wants the ball in big moments. He looks at pitching as a craft and he’s continually a sponge looking for ways to get better at it.”
“Giddley has a huge heart and an affinity for the younger kids. He planted seeds inside of our program that are going to grow for a long time. He certainly wants to be aggressive as a player, but he has a calmness that draws others to him. He’s got that Papa Bear type mentality where he’s always looking around for people that he can help and he notices the small intricacies inside of our team.
“Hughes has been around our program for so long because of his brother playing. He’s like a torch bearer. He’s made sure that the torch is successfully passed from one group to the next. He’s a craftsman when it comes to baseball. He’s always looking for the little things to do to get better.”
Hughes added that it’ll be an amazing experience, but he is practically excited for that first game.
“That first start with us three starting out in the same lineup,” he said. “All of our whole community will hopefully be there for that because it’s special. We don’t see that that often and it’ll feel good.”
The three all felt pretty similar about why Rock Valley was the right choice for them.
“I went on a visit and talked to coach (Chad) Herren,” Cook said. “He was such a good guy. The school, the campus, everything. I just loved it.”
While the trio have big aspirations for the collegiate level, they are still focused on the last season of Trojans’ baseball they will be able to play together.
After falling in sectionals last season, the goals couldn’t be higher.
“We want to go all the way,” Giddley said.
“I don’t think we’d be satisfied with anything less than the state championship this year,” Hughes said. “Our team the last two seasons has been really good, but we just haven’t gotten the job done.”