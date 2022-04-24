WAUPUN, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s baseball team was up to the challenge in the DeBoer Diamond Classic hosted by Waupun Saturday. The Trojans defeated D.C. Everest 4-1 and then edged Columbus 7-5.
Both games were cut to five innings because Friday’s schedule of games had been wiped out by rain. Instead of a time limit the coaches agreed to play five-inning games.
Against D.C. Everest, the Trojans put up two runs in both the third and fifth innings to secure the win for starter Will Lauterbach. The Trojans got a big game out of Brayden McMahon, who was 3-for-3 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Mason Hoenig also delivered a key double and had the Trojans’ other two RBIs. Konnor Giddley was 2-for-4 and Jackson Burk was 2-for-3 and a run scored.
Against Columbus, Cal Ries picked up the victory and Burk got another save. Turner made the most of just four hits with a triple by Connor Hughes clearing the bases.
Turner 4, D.C. Everest 1
Turner…002 02—4 10 1
Everest..000 10—1 1 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Lauterbach (W) 4.1-1-1-0-3-3; Burk (S) 0.2-0-0-0-0-0. Everest, Miles (L) 5.0-10-4-2-1-3.
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 2x4, Burk 2x3, 1 run; Lauterbach 1x2, 1 run; McMahon 3x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Hoenig 1x1, 2 RBI. 2B: Hoenig, Cook, McMahon, Burk.
Turner 7, Columbus 5
Turner…..102 40—7 4 1
Columbus.002 30—5 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Ries (W) 3.0-2-2-2-2-4; Giddley 1.0-3-3-1-0; Burk (S) 1.0-1-0-0-0-2. Col., Opper (L) 2.0-0-1-1-2-5; Link 1.1-3-6-5-3-3; Willy 1.2-1-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: BT, Hughes 1x2, 1 run, 3 RBI; Cook 1x1, 2 runs, 1 RBI. Col., Uttech 1x2; Link 1x3, 2 RBI; Mobry 2x3, 1 run; Schroeder 1x2, 2 runs; Proffer 1x1, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Mobry. 3B: Hughes.
• SOFTBALL: BRODHEAD 12, WHITEWATER 1 (5 inn.) Brodhead, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in Wisconsin, tallied eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to dispatch visiting Whitewater Saturday with starting pitcher McKenna Young tossing a no-hitter.
The Whippets’ run came in the second inning and was unearned. Young did not allow a hit or a walk and struck out 10 batters.
The Cardinals held a 4-1 lead heading into the decisive bottom of the fifth.
Brodhead had 10 hits and two walks to work with. Cora Hafen was 2-for-2 with a run scored and four RBIs and Jerrica Schwartz was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Young hit a double, scored a run and knocked in three.
• CLINTON 9, EVANSVILLE 3: The Cougars broke up a 3-3 game with host Evansville by pushing across six runs in the sixth inning.
A bases-loaded walk to Paige Hendricks scored the go-ahead run. Before it was over, Neveah Garcia, Karlee Morris and Hailey Atkinson all picked up RBIs in the inning.
Vada Matts started in the pitcher’s circle for Clinton and went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits and struck out eight.
The Cougars had 11 hits with Elli Teubert, Allie Bell and Garcia all collecting multiple hits. Teubert led the way, going 3-for-4. The Cougars also stole seven bases, led by Bell’s three. She was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Garcia was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Linescores:
Brodhead 12, Whitewater 1
Whitewater…010 00—1 0 3
Brodhead…..211 08—12 10 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): WW, Kubicz (L) 4.2-9-12-9-2-4; Pope 0.0-1-0-0-0-0. Brod., Young (W) 5.0-0-1-0-0-10.
Leading hitters: Br., Young 1x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Leitzen 1x3, 2 runs; Hoesly 1x2, 2 runs; Hafen 2x2, 1 run, 4 RBI; Schwartz 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI, Nelson 1x2, 1 RBI. 2B: Hafen, Young. 3B: Hoesly.
Clinton 9, Evansville 3
Clinton…001 110 6—9 11 2
Evans….200 010 0—3 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Matts (W) 7 6 3 3 0 8; Evans, Ross 6.0-10-8-8-0-6; Vest 1.0-1-1-1-0-0.
Leading hitters: Cl, Bell 2x3, 3 runs; Teubert 3x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Garcia 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Morris 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI. Evans., Bartelt 2x4.