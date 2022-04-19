BELOIT—When the baseball teams from Beloit Turner and Edgerton clash it’s usually a test of wills with the slightest margin for error.
“Something like 15 of our past 18 games with them have come down to one run,” Turner head coach Jeff Clowes said. “This is the first time we faced that sort of challenge and there were a couple of small things defensively that made a difference in a game like that.
“They made those plays and we didn’t.”
The Crimson Tide turned a pair of key double plays and also got a long two-run home run by Carson Dupuis to pull out a 3-2 Rock Valley Conference victory at Turner.
“It was a tough one, but there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves,” Clowes said. “There’s no time to dwell on this one. We’ve got to jump back in it and take another shot at them.”
The teams turn around and play each other again in Edgerton on Thursday.
That game won’t have the same pitchers’ duel as this one between Turner lefthander Jackson Burk and Edgerton righty Peyton Lee. Burk only allowed two hits in 5 1-3 innings and struck out nine. But he also walked four and was the victim of a monster shot to right off the bat of Dupuis.
“Jackson got a changeup up and Dupuis tattooed it,” Clowes said. “That’s what good hitters do; they take advantage of mistakes.”
Jackson didn’t have many, although his changeup was better at the start of the game.
“He’s a competitor,” his coach said. “Even when he isn’t really as sharp as he can be, he still finds a way to give us a chance against a real good hitting team.”
Clowes said the problem was how well Lee threw. He allowed three hits and two runs, but only one earned. He walked two and struck out eight.
The Trojans scored all of their runs off him in the first inning. Connor Hughes belted a one-out single and took second on a wild pitch. He went to third when a ground ball by Will Lauterbach went through an infielder’s legs. Burk scored him with a single, sending Lauterbach to third base.
He scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by Cal Ries before Lee ended it with a strikeout.
The Trojans didn’t have many baserunners after that and when they did, Edgerton cut them down with two double plays, including a strikeout-throw-him-out when Hughes tried to steal second in teh sixth.
“They stepped up and made a couple of really big plays when they needed them,” Clowes said. “I thought we had a good jump on the steal, but the kid just made a great throw.”
Edgerton had tied it in the fourth on the Dupuis homer and took the lead in the sixth on a close play at the plate on Steven Olson’s sacrifice fly to left field.
Burk lined out to start Turner’s last gasp in the seventh. Ries and Brayden McMahon both coaxed walks so Edgerton went to Clark in relief. Pinch-hitter J.T. Fell bounced into a fielder’s choice at second, sending Ries to third. Jack Stelter then popped up to the shortstop to end the ballgame.
“It came down to run support,” Clowes said. “We let too many fastballs go by or we fouled them off. You have to tip your cap to Lee. He’s a great pitcher.”
Boxscore
Edgerton…000 201 0—3 2 2
Turner……200 000 0—2 3 2
EDGERTON (ab-r-h-rbi)—Kisting 3-0-0-0; Stengel 3-1-0-0; Lee 2-0-0-0; Olson 2-1-1-1; Dupuis 2-1-1-2, Clark 2-0-0-0; Lashum 3-0-0-0; Punzel 2-0-0-0; Hanson 2-0-0-0. Totals: 21-3-2-3.
BELOIT TURNER (ab-r-h-rbi)—Giddley 3-0-0-0; Hughes 3-1-1-0; Lauterbach 3-1-0-0; Burk 3-0-2-1; Torsini 0-0-0-0; Ries 1-0-0-1; McMahon 2-0-0-0; Fossum 2-0-0-0; Fell 1-0-0-0; Stelter 3-0-0-0; Halon 2-0-0-0. Totals: 23-2-3-2.
LOB: Edgerton 5, Turner 3. 2B: Olson. HR: Dupuis. SF: Olson. Sac: Hanson, Ries.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Edgerton: Lee (W) 6.1-3-2-1-2-8; Clark 0.2-0-0-0-0-0. Turner: Burk (L) 5.1-2-3-3-4-9; Giddley 1.2-0-0-0-2-1.