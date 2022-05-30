BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s baseball team picked up last Friday where it left off due to Thursday’s storms the day before.
Already ahead 3-0 in the second inning when play was suspended, the Trojans went on to knock out visiting Whitewater 8-2 in WIAA Division 2 regional play.
The second-seeded Trojans, who won their sixth consecutive Rock Valley Conference title with a 16-2 mark, now host No. 3 Catholic Memorial on Tuesday.
Pitching-packed Catholic Memorial blanked Big Foot 9-0 on Thursday.
At Turner on Friday, the Trojans outhit the Whippets 10-5 and also had four bases on balls compared to none for Whitewater.
Cal Ries was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Konner Giddley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Mason Hoenig was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Eric Halon was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Starter Jackson Burk picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just one hit while striking out 11 in five innings. Michael Cook allowed three hits and two unearned runs in the sixth inning and Giddley struck out the side in the seventh as Turner finished with 17 punchouts.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA 3, EVANSVILLE 0: The visiting No. 5 seeded Cardinals knocked off the No. 4 Blue Devils on Wednesday behind winning pitcher Brady Malkow, who pitched a 2-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. He didn’t walk anyone.
The Cardinals managed only four hits and Malkow had the lone RBI. He also scored a run, along with Aidyn Vondra and Evan Senobe.
Brodhead/Juda advances to play at top-seeded Edgerton on Tuesday.
• DIVISION 1: 14th-seeded Beloit Memorial begins regional play at third-seeded Oconomowoc at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.