BELOIT—After losing to Jefferson 8-7 in nine innings on Tuesday night, Beloit Turner’s Trojans were certainly ready for the rematch.
It wasn’t nearly so dramatic.
The Trojans spotted the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but went on to knock them off 11-1 in five innings.
The Trojans got four runs across in the first inning and ended up scoring in all but one inning.
Konner Giddley got things going in the first for Turner with an infield single and he came around to score as Connor Hughes doubled down the right field line. Cal Ries ripped a one-out RBI single to make it 2-1 and after an error extended the inning Mason Hoenig lined a two-run single to right.
Hughes tacked on a run-scoring triple in the second inning and Ries knocked him in with a single to center.
The Trojans put the game away with a single run in the fourth and then four more in the fifth.
Hughes led the 12-hit attack with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Ries, Michael Cook and Braeden Ovist also had two hits apiece.
Cook was the beneficiary on the mound of all the offensive fireworks. He pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits and one run. He walked three and struck out three.
• BRODHEAD 6, EAST TROY 1: Winning pitcher Brady Malkow held host East Troy to five hits and struck out seven. He also led the Cardinals’ seven-hit attack with three. Teammate David Mazloski knocked in a pair of runs.
• DIXON 4-5, NORTH BOONE 1-2: The Vikings dropped a pair of five-inning non-conference games to Dixon.
The Vikings couldn’t overcome five errors in the first game as ace Chandler Ackerman allowed five hits and four runs (one earned) in four innings. He walked two and struck out six.
North Boone was held to two hits in the second game and again was bothered by errors (three). Eli Lopez pitched for the Vikings and allowed eight hits and five runs (two earned) in five innings.
Linescores
Beloit Turner 11, Jefferson 1
Jefferson…100 00—1 2 5
B. Turner…420_14—11 12 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): J, Kammer (L) 1.0-5-5-5-2-0; Serrano 3.1-7-6-4-2-2; Devine 0.1-0-0-0-0-0. BT, Cook (W) 5.0-2-1-1-3-3.
Leading hitters: J, Kammer 1x3, 1 run. BT, Giddley 1x3, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Hughes 3x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ries 2x4, 1 RBI; Lauterbach 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Cook 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hoenig 1x2, 2 RBI; Ovist 2x3. 2B: Hughes. 3B: Hughes.
First game
Dixon 4, North Boone 1
N. Boone.000 10—1 4 5
Dixon…..001 3x—4 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Alderman (L) 4.0-5-4-1-2-6. D, Burdick (W) 5.0-4-1-1-1-10.
Leading hitters: NB, Alderman 1x1, Slater 1x2, 1 run; Castillo 1x2, 1 RBI. D, Clark 2x2, Evans 1x3, 1 run; Adkins 1x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Clark.
Second game
Dixon 5, North Boone 2
Dixon……103 10—5 8 2
N. Boone.100 10—2 2 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): D, Clark (W) 3.0-1-2-1-4-4; Gaither 2.0-1-0-0-1-2. NB, Lopez (L) 5.0-8-5-2-1.
Leading hitters: D, Burdick 3x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Evans 2x3, 1 RBI. NB, Lopez 1x3, Raabe 1x2, 1 RBI. 2B: Burdick, Evans.
• SOFTBALL: EDGERTON 3, BRODHEAD 0: The Crimson Tide pitcher Kate Gunderson shut out the visiting Cardinals on four hits Thursday.
Ava Risum was the hard luck loser as she went six innings and allowed only two hits and three runs (two earned). She walked one and struck out 14.
• McFARLAND 2, BELOIT TURNER 1: The Trojans managed only three hits, but the game was tied 1-1 through five innings. McFarland scored the game-winner in the sixth.
Ryleigh Rose took the loss, despite scattering eight hits and allowing only two runs (one earned). She walked one and struck out one.
• NORTH BOONE 1, ROCK FALLS 0: Cami Carter of North Boone was terrific in the pitcher’s circle, shutting out Rock Valls on five hits. She walked two and struck out nine.
The host Vikings managed only one hit, but it was a big one. Lauren Stefek cranked a first-inning home run to provide her team with all its offense.
Linescores:
Edgerton 3, Brodhead 0
Brodhead…000 000 0—0 4 3
Edgerton…000 300 x—3 2 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Risum (L) 6.0-2-3-2-1-14. Ed, Gunderson (W) 7.0-4-0-0-3-5
Leading hitters: Br, Hoesly 1x3, Hilliard 1x3, Kammer 1x3, Schwartz 1x2. Ed, Shaw 1x3, 1 run; Hill 1x3, 3 RBI. 2B: Hill.
McFarland 2, B. Turner 1
Turner……000 100 0—1 3 2
McFarland.010 000 1—2 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (L) 6.0-8-2-1-1-1. McF, Bieri (W) 7.0-3-1-0-2-11.
Leading hitters: BT, Davis 1x3, Jordan 1x3, Rose 1x3. McF, Fischer 1x3, Fortune 2x3, 2 runs; Judd 2x3; Platt 2x3, 1 RBI.
N. Boone 1, Rock Falls 0
Rock Falls…000 000 0—0 5 0
N. Boone…..100 000 x—1 1 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RF, Thatcher (L) 6,0-1-1-1-0-4. NB, Carter (W) 7.0-5-0-0-2-9.
Leading hitters: RF, Morgan 2x3. NB, Stefek 1x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. HR: Stefek.