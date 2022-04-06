BELOIT—The Beloit Turner baseball team is expecting to have a number of highlights this season.
Wednesday night will certainly be among them.
Turner improved to 3-0 on the season with a 14-4, five-inning victory over East Troy in a game that was unexpectedly played at ABC Supply Stadium.
Due to an overnight downpour, the Turner field was flooded, leaving their scheduled home game in doubt.
Turner coach Jeff Clowes called Drew Olstead, the director of sales for the Beloit Sky Carp, and also a former Turner baseball player.
After a few minutes, the parties had a deal: Your players help us pull the tarp on the field after the game, you can get your game in.
So Turner got to play in a fantastic facility, and picked up another easy win, thanks mainly to a 10-run uprising in the second inning, to boot.
“This place is a jewel,” Clowes said. “The kids were so excited to come down here and play. They wanted to treat it as a community gem and treat it as nicely as they could. We couldn’t be more thankful for Drew and the Sky Carp for making this happen. This is what happens when the community works together.”
The highlight of the 10-run inning was an inside-the-park home run by senior Jackson Burk, which was capped by a wild celebration at home plate, complete with the flashing stadium lights in the background.
“I’ve hit inside-the-park home runs before,” Burk said. “But to do it here, that was really cool. I just had my eyes on coach Clowes the whole time and he kept sending me, so I thought ‘OK, here we go.’ To have all the guys there celebrating that was awesome.”
Turner, which defeated East Troy 13-3 Tuesday night, again had the bats in fine form, peppering the turf at ABC Supply with extra base hits galore. After allowing four runs in the fourth inning to make it a 10-4 game, Turner scored a run of their own in the fourth then closed the game out with a three-run fifth inning.
“They are a really deep group this year,” Clowes said. “And the best thing about them is they don’t care who gets the credit. In this day and age, that’s hard to find. They cheer for each other.
“Perfect example tonight is that J.T. Fell had two great at-bats for us. We put in Mason Martindale, who doesn’t get as much time, to hit for him. And Mason rips a double and J.T. was the first guy off the bench to cheer for him. These guys have played together a long time, and they know they could have a special thing this season and they all want to be a part of it.”
Things on the mound went pretty well, also. Michael Cook picked up his first high school victory and Konner Giddley took the mound for the first time since injuring himself last year.
“This is exactly the kind of start we wanted,” Burk said. “We haven’t played the best teams in the conference yet, but we’ve really done what we should against the teams we have played.”
Turner will be back in action Tuesday when they play at Brodhead.
• Wednesday’s linescore:
TURNER 14, EAST TROY 4
East Troy 000 40—4
Turner 0(10)0 13—14
WP: Cook. HR- Burk.