WHITEWATER, Wis. — Beloit Turner’s Trojans made themselves right at home Monday, smacking 15 hits in a 10-3 victory over host Whitewater.
The Trojans used three pitchers. Will Lauterbach started and picked up the victory, working three innings and allowing two hits and two runs with two walks and seven strikeouts. JT Fell came on and pitched three innings as well, allowing three hits and one run with no walks and one strikeout. Jack Stelter finished up with a scoreless inning, striking out the side.
Turner batters tripled their fun as Michael Cook, Connor Hughes and Lauterbach all hit three-baggers. Cook was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Hughes was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs and Lauterbach was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Brayden McMahon also had two hits. In all, 10 Trojans collected hits.
• NORTH BOONE 8, OREGON 0: Bryce Nolen and Matt Self combined to no-hit Oregon on Monday. Nolen pitched the first five innings, walking three and striking out eight. Self came on and pitched two more hitless innings, walking no one and striking out three.
It was a scoreless tie through five innings. The Vikings pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth and then broke it open with six more in the seventh. They finished with nine hits.
Leadoff batter JJ Ford was 2-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and three RBIs. Tyler Slater was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two runs batted in and Nolen finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Mason Danner also had two hits in two trips.
Linescores:
Beloit Turner 10, Whitewater 3
Turner…….700 100 2 – 10 15 1
Whitewater.000 201 0 – 3 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Lauterbach (W) 3.0-2-2-2-2-7; Fell 3.0-3-1-1-0-1; Stelter 1.0-0-0-0-1-3. WW, DePorter (L) 0.1-6-6-6-0-0; Jones 3.2-5-2-2-0-3; Zajckl 3.0-4-2-2-1-2.
Leading hitters: Giddley 1x3, 1 run; Hughes, 2x5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Burk 1x4, 1 run; Ries 1x4, 1 RBI; Lauterbach 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; McMahon 2x4, 2 runs; Cook 3x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hoenig 1x4; Halon 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Ovist 1x1, 2 RBI. WW, Jones 2x3, 2 runs; Nickels 2x3; DePorter 1x2, 2 RBI. 2B: Hoenig, Cook, Ovist, Halon, Jones. 3B: Cook, Hughes, Lauterbach.
North Boone 8, Oregon 0
N. Boone….000 002 6 – 8 9 1
Oregon……000 000 0 – 0 0 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Nolen (W) 5.0-0-0-0-3-8; Self (S) 2.0-0-0-0-0-3. O, Washburn (L) 5.0-4-0-0-2-9; Miley 1.0-1-2-2-2-1; Werrens 0.0-1-1-1-0-0; Girton 1.0-3-5-5-3-1.
Leading hitters: NB, Ford 2x5, 3 RBI; Slater 2x5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Nolen 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Raabe 1x2, 2 RBI; Danner 2x2, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Ford.
• SOFTBALL: BRODHEAD 3, POYNETTE 2: The Cardinals’ McKenna Young dominated with 17 strikeouts in a non-conference victory over Poynette. She walked only one and allowed three hits. Both of the runs charged to her were unearned.
Young also belted a home run and had two runs batted in. Ava Risum also knocked in a run and scored a run.
• SOUTH BELOIT 10, PECATONICA 0 (5 inn.): Winning pitcher Trinity Mesch allowed only one hit with 14 strikeouts in just five innings and collected a pair of hits and three RBIs to lead the SoBos.
Mesch hit a double and a triple and scored four times. Whitney Schnack and Jayd Faust also had two hits apiece for South Beloit, which led 4-0 after the first inning and 8-0 after three.
• NORTH BOONE 8, WINNEBAGO 1: The visiting Vikings led only 2-1 heading to the fifth innings, but put up five runs and went on to the seven-run victory.
Kaylee Witte was perfect at the plate for North Boone, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. One of her hits was a double. Sydney Goodman was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Winning pitcher Cami Carter benefitted from all the offense, scattering seven hits and allowing only one unearned run. She walked one and struck out seven.