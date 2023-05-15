BELOIT—The Beloit Turner baseball team has been experiencing the best case of deja vu all season long.
The Trojans bumped their Rock Valley Conference win streak up to 10-straight games with a 10-2 rout of East Troy on a warm and sunny Monday evening at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
And the method of Turner’s victory has become a recurring nightmare for its RVC opponents. The Trojans used stellar pitching combined with an impeccable defense to silence their foes’ bats. Meanwhile, Turner’s lineup smacked hit after hit to run up the score.
“Everyone’s going to get our best,” head coach Jeff Clowes said. “We’re just trying to keep our energy up as much as we can and try to be consistent in a game that it's tough to be consistent in.”
Konner Giddley added that the team’s camaraderie is huge in helping the Trojans build success.
“We pick each other up,” he said. “If something goes wrong, we’re always there for each other. We’re talking through plays like we do in practice.”
The senior righty needed a little bit of a pick up himself after an East Troy walk and double led to a 1-0 deficit in the first inning. Colby Atkinson smacked a single to left field, and the runner scored after the ball got under a Turner outfielder’s glove.
“I felt like I was trying to do too much,” Giddley said. “I just settled down, had more fun on the mound and relaxed.”
Turner wasted no time making it a new ballgame. Giddley walked to start the bottom of the first, moved all the way to third on a wild pitch and scored on Eric Halon’s sacrifice fly. It became a tie game after Connor Hughes doubled and scored on a wild pitch.
Producing runs was no problem for the top of the lineup as Turner’s one through three hitters went a combined 7-for-10 with nine runs and five RBIs.
“Giddley, me and Hughes, I love that combo,” Halon said. “Giddley is hot as ever, he’s always been our leadoff hitter and he’s fantastic. And Hughes has always been a lefty tank. He hits the ball hard.”
Giddley and Halon both singled with one out in the third before Hughes put Turner ahead for good with a one-run single. Will Lauterbach had a one-run infield single, Mason Hoenig drew a bases-loaded walk and pinch runner Hayden Frey scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.
Giddley settled down and didn't allow any more runs in the complete game. He allowed only three total hits and walked one while striking out three.
"Tonight was a little less fastball, a lot more knuckleball," Clowes said. "He mixed it up enough to make them pound it into the ground and let us play defense."
Clowes said that while the top of the lineup was strong Monday, the entire lineup has the ability to bring a fiery bat to the plate.
“That’s been part of the consistency this season,” he said. “It hasn’t been the same guy, it’s been somebody different. Nobody needs to try and be a hero or do too much.”
Halon had the hottest bat of them all on Monday. He went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. His two-run single in the fourth made it 8-2 and all but ended East Troy’s chances of a comeback.
“I’m just looking for the first fastball to hit, and that’s been working pretty well,” Halon said. “I was struggling in the beginning of the season and I've made that adjustment mentally. I’m seeing the ball better.”
“Great things happen to great people,” Clowes said. “Each year he just kept stacking it on top. His body grew and then he got stronger. And you could tell last year he was putting different pieces of the game together.”
The Trojans control their own destiny with a 1.5 game lead over second-place Jefferson as they take on Big Foot on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We gotta stay locked in and not back off the gas pedal,” Halon said. “We gotta keep it going.”
• HONONEGAH 6, FREEPORT 0: The Indians vaulted into sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 with a win over the hosting Pretzels.
Hononegah (23-5, 14-1 NIC-10) brought one run home in the second and fifth and two runs in both the third and fourth as they tallied 10 total hits.
Landen Seymour was 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a double while Ryan Hamilton was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jakob Deleo was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.
Jackson Stahl was unstoppable on Monday night. He struck out nine and only allowed five hits in the complete game shutout.
TURNER 10, EAST TROY 2
ET…200 000 0 — 2 3 1
BT…204 301 — 10 10 1
Leading hitters: ET, Weed 2x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Atkinson 1x3, 1 RBI. BT, Giddley 2x4, 3 Runs; Halon 3x3, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs; Hughes 2x3, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Stelter, 1x3, 2 RBIs.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): ET, Lingford (3.0-5-6-6-3-3); Johnson (3.0-5-4-3-2-1). BT, Giddley (7.0-3-2-1-1-3).