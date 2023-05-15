BDN_230516_Turner baseball1
Turner’s Connor Hughes was caught stealing at third base against East Troy on Monday night. It was a rare blemish in the Trojans’ 10-2 victory.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit Turner baseball team has been experiencing the best case of deja vu all season long.

The Trojans bumped their Rock Valley Conference win streak up to 10-straight games with a 10-2 rout of East Troy on a warm and sunny Monday evening at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.

