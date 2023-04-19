BELOIT—Anybody who has watched Beloit Turner senior Konner Giddley pitch knows that he has the three big C’s needed for success on the mound: calm, cool and collected.
So, it was little surprise that Giddley was unfazed after Jefferson put the Trojans in a quick 1-0 deficit, and there was no shock that the righty locked down the Eagles the rest of the way on the way to a 5-1 win on Wednesday evening.
“He’s played so much baseball in his life and that’s just how he is as a person,” head coach Jeff Clowes said. “Konner lights up every room he is in, and everyone wants to play for him. He’s going to give you everything he has, no matter what.”
Giddley only allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four.
“My defense is really good,” Giddley said. “I can throw anything because I trust them to make the play. We can just put anyone out there and they’ll make a play.”
The win puts Turner (8-1) into sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley Conference over the Eagles (7-2). The Trojans also won the season series over Jefferson after beating the Eagles 6-2 on Tuesday.
“This is a great rivalry between two great programs,” Clowes said. “We have all the respect in the world for Jefferson. Their kids play hard, and we knew they were going to bounce back quickly after last night.”
Tyler Butina ripped a double down the right-field line with one out in the first and, after a fly out, Drew Peterson knocked a single down the same direction to give Jefferson an early advantage.
It was the only blemish Giddley would allow all night. He induced a slew of ground balls throughout the game, and he stranded Aidan Kammer at third with a groundout after the Eagle had reached on an error with two outs.
“Konner did a great job using both sides of the plate, and switching pitches throughout the count,” Clowes said. “I don’t think they saw the same Konner anytime they went through the order.”
Jack Stetler doubled to lead off the second, Michael Cook followed him with a single and Braeden Ovist made it one-all with a hard hit ground ball to the first baseman, whose throw to home was late.
A groundout to second base from Mason Hoenig scored Cook and made it 2-1.
It remained a one-run game until the fourth. Ovist walked with one out, and Hoenig singled with two outs. Andy Buckley stepped to the plate and smacked a two-run single to center field.
“On the first pitch I was looking for a curveball,” Buckley said. “But, I didn’t get it, I swung at a low pitch. Then on the next pitch, I came back and hit it up the middle.”
It became 5-1 in the fifth when Eric Halon and Connor Hughes each singled to put runners on the corners. Hughes stole second, and the attempted throw out went into the outfield to score Halon.
Eight of the nine Trojans in the starting lineup reached base as Turner finished with seven total hits.
“Our offense makes adjustments,” Giddley said. “We try to get widened up and shorten up to the ball like we work on in practice. Sit on one until he lands on the other one.”
Buckley stressed the importance of getting back-to-back wins over Jefferson after suffering its first loss of the season against Edgerton last Thursday.
“This is a big win for us, and I’m so proud of the guys,” he said. “We came out and pounded them. We took that loss against Edgerton personally, and we’ve definitely fought back from that.”