BELOIT—Anybody who has watched Beloit Turner senior Konner Giddley pitch knows that he has the three big C’s needed for success on the mound: calm, cool and collected.

So, it was little surprise that Giddley was unfazed after Jefferson put the Trojans in a quick 1-0 deficit, and there was no shock that the righty locked down the Eagles the rest of the way on the way to a 5-1 win on Wednesday evening.

Recommended for you