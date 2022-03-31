BELOIT—Michael Hodges remembers the Beloit Boys Club, at 1851 Moore Street, as his home away from home as a Beloit youngster.
It was where in the 1980s, he nurtured close friendships and learned life skills that have served him well.
“I spent every Tuesday and Thursday and all day Saturday there,” Hodges said. “It was the place to be.”
Times have changed. Now known as the Stateline Boys & Girls Club, it relocated to a new facility at 202 Maple Avenue last fall.
The old building, though, won’t be vacant too long. Hodges joined forces with fellow Beloiters Ty Evans and Harvey Logan to purchase it and rebrand it as the Hilltopp Community Center.
They were once stellar athletes at Beloit Memorial High School. Logan, a 1988 graduate, won a 400-meter state track title and played three sports. Hodges and Evans were both All-State basketball players in 1990 and went on to play collegiately. Evans was inducted into the Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and Hodges will join him this coming June.
They all remain closely involved with athletics. Hodges is an NBA agent as well as entrepreneur based in Caledonia, Ill. Evans is the head women’s basketball coach at NCAA Division I Tennessee State University in Nashville and Logan is a high school special education teacher and coach in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
“There are people out there who love Beloit,” Hodges said. “Beloit was good to them. That’s how we feel. We’ve been blessed and now we want to give back to the community.”
Their goal is to create programs at the center that benefit young and old. By the time it opens, ideally by next school year, Hodges said the facility will have undergone a major facelift and programs will be on track to help in all areas of life experience.
“This place had a lot of good bones, but the normal wear and tear over the decades really took its toll,” Hodges said. “There are things we have to redo. We want kids and families to come in here and feel good about themselves. We want to do things right.”
That will start with the programs offered at Hilltopp, which Hodges is currently researching. He says he would rather see a cooperation in efforts in Beloit rather than a duplication.
“I’m sitting down with the leaders of the non-profit organizations in the community and finding out exactly what they do,” Hodges said. “For example, I met with (Executive Director) Marc Perry of Beloit Community Action recently. They are doing wonderful work. I had no idea of the depth of their program until I spent time with him. We don’t want to repeat what others are doing. This isn’t a competition.
“Non-profits need to get on the same page and where there is synergy let’s come together. The ultimate goal is to serve the community. Beloit Community Action, the Boys & Girls Club, Hilltopp, the Park District, the Police Department, all that serve the community should be of the same accord. I think we can be an extension of them and they can be an extension of us. The more involved the less chance people slip through the cracks.”
Producing outstanding citizens, not athletes, will be the Hilltopp’s ultimate goal, but Hodges said sports will be a hook to lure young people.
“We own 10 acres, including a football field, a baseball/softball diamond and two gymnasiums,” Hodges said. “Those are things we can use as a reason for youth to come in the door. Once we get them in that door we can assess what services we can provide them.
“This won’t be an open gym situation. It’s going to be a reward to be in the gym here. It will be an earned right. It may well require a kid attending a financial literacy course or maybe a computer program.”
Hodges said he hopes there will be a strong bond between Hilltopp and the Beloit Police Department.
“We want to start Police Athletic Leagues (PAL) at the Center,” he said. “We are going to work with (Beloit Chief of Police) Andre Sayles, who is a friend of mine, and try to bridge the gap in trust between the community and the police through sports. We want to be preventative and proactive. Through our programs we want families and police to have the opportunity to know each other.”
Hodges said he has personal experience of what it meant to trust police.
“I grew up right around Randall Street and I knew (police officer) Mardie Farr from the neighborhood before I got to Aldrich (Junior High),” he said. “When I got in a little trouble at Aldrich, Mardie was the first one to talk to me. We already had a relationship. We both knew if he made that call to my mom and dad I was going to be in trouble. He helped straighten me out.”
Family involvement will be key to the success of Hilltopp, Hodges said.
“It’s difficult to service individuals without knowing what they have going on at home,” he said. “Mental health is a big part of this.”
Hodges admits the project is a work in progress. The building’s remodel is far from done plus a specific plan of programs offered still needs to be determined. An overall director has yet to be hired and a board of directors put in place.
Once that is done, Hodges will sift through all the emails of encouragement and promises of support from such luminaries as Beloiter and former NFL coach Jim Caldwell and fellow Beloit Sports Hall of Famer Tony Carr.
“I believe Beloit needs to change and it starts with leadership,” he said. “Most things that fail, fail because of lack of leadership and the lack of a plan. As we look for a director it has to be someone who wants to be here, will be here for the long haul and has a strong vision for Hilltop.
“A lot of people wanted this site to develop. It’s 10 acres on a golf course after all. But we want to do something that will help the community at large.”