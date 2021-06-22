BELOIT—For the second straight summer, Beloit baseball players won’t be taking the diamond to play American Legion ball.
Last summer, COVID intervened to wipe out the Legion season. It has impacted it again, with high school teams playing later into the spring and reducing the potential Legion season.
For that reason, plus the fact Scott Huffman says he’s had communication issues with co-op partner Janesville, American Legion ball wasn’t a good fit again this summer.
Huffman had operated as manager of the Beloit Legion program before serving as Rock County Legion Baseball co-president since 2019.
“We discussed it with (high school baseball coaches) Jeff Clowse at Turner and Justin Johnson at Beloit Memorial and decided to go back to just a Beloit (Legion) program,” Huffman said. “But this year, we looked at different things and with the high schools playing into June there just wasn’t enough time to really have a Legion season.”
Another summer without baseball wasn’t an option, though.
“We decided to form two Beloit teams and operate under the Beloit Bombers name this summer and give them a chance to play some games,” Huffman said. “We’re going to have a varsity and a jayvee team. Basically, they’re like the Junior Legion and Senior Legion teams. They won’t be playing as heavy a schedule as they would have as Legion teams, but they are going to get some games.”
The jayvee team will play in a nine-team Badgerland High School Jayvee League that includes teams from Brodhead, McFarland, Evansville, Stoughton, Waterloo, Columbus, Cambridge and Palmyra.
Rick Mitchell is head coach of the jayvee team with Mark Rand his assistant. The team debuted last Thursday at McFarland, but only played an inning before lightning ended the game. They were scheduled to host Stoughton at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
Team members include Andy Buckley, Dustin Foss, Hayden Frey, Mason Hoenig, Jayce Kurth, Brooks Mitchell, Ethan Munz, Nate Pozzani, Rudy Ramirez, Zach Ries, Mitch Stuessy, Jordan Toubl and Braden Turner.
“We have six players from Turner and seven from Beloit Memorial,” Mitchell said. “The majority of our players are going to be sophomores, but we have a few juniors. Our schedule will be six home games and six road games and we plan on playing a couple of tournaments in July. Those are still waiting for confirmation. The kids will get somewhere from 16 to 20 games this summer. They’re coming off their high school seasons, so they’re getting a decent amount of games, especially considering last year most of these kids didn’t get to play at all.”
Mitchell said some of his players have already played some varsity ball with Beloit Memorial low on numbers.
“We’re still going to heavily stress fundamentals and getting them better,” he said. “It will be a compressed season of six weeks, but it should help them.”
Hunter Waldsmith will run the older team, which will have several players from Turner, which was still playing in the WIAA postseason Tuesday.
“Next year we plan to go right back into the normal Legion season,” Huffman said.