Beloit Memorial’s Jackson Moore (15) controls the ball against Janesville Craig as teammate and fellow senior Rosario Escalera looks on Tuesday night.

 Photo by Tim Moore

BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial soccer team ended its Big Eight Conference season on an up note, defeating Janesville Craig 4-2 Tuesday night at Jacobson Field.

The Purple Knights got a pair of goals from Baylor Denu, including a tie-breaking score with eight minutes left that gave the home team a 3-2 lead.

Craig opened up the scoring on a rebound goal. Ten minutes later, Beloit’s Britton Sala scored the equalizer to make it 1-1. Craig regained the advantage on a free kick goal.

Before halftime, Denu scored the first of his two goals to knot the game at 2-2.

“Baylor had many other chances in the first half, but was denied multiple times by Cougar goalkeeper Reed Kelly who played an outstanding game,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said.

Baylor Denu was denied on a penalty kick with 22 minutes remaining in the game on a nice save by Kelly. But about seven minutes later, Denu put a difficult shot into the back of the net.

Just two minutes later, Rogelio Escalera scored on an assist from Sala to put the Knights up by two and solidify the victory.

“It was a great win on senior night; a chance for the boys to leave Jaocbson Field for the final time with a win,” Coach Denu said.

The Knights will have their final tuneup before WIAA Division 1 regional play begins when they play at Arrowhead Thursday night. Arrowhead is currently ranked No. 2 in Wisconsin.

“The goal is to get everyone some playing time and to stay healthy,” Denu said.

Beloit will open up WIAA Division I playoff action next Tuesday night at Kettle Moraine.

• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: MADISON EAST 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights went on the road and struggled at Janesville Craig, falling 25-6, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night.

Devin Schoff had five kills, Andrea Sala had five assists and Janessa Gama had 10 digs to lead the Knights.

The Knights will be back on the court Thursday when they travel to Deerfield.

