BELOIT—After Jim Stiener was notified he will be a 2022 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Hall of Fame inductee, he dug out a box containing old photos, mementos and plenty of weathered newspaper clippings.
One of the first articles he remembers was about a Pop Warner football player in 1978 who had broken his collarbone, but showed his love for the game and his teammates by attending every practice and game, strolling the sidelines doling out encouragement.
“Who would have thought a gawky, awkward kid would get a story like that?” Steiner said. “It brought back a lot of memories.”
So did everything else in that box, which chronicled a stellar high school career at Beloit Turner and playing college football for NCAA Division III national champion UW-La Crosse.
Stiener relocated in Sun Prairie after graduating from UW-L, but he says he will always be linked to Beloit and all the people who gave him the values he holds dear.
“No matter where I went, kids from Beloit had a reputation for coming from real blue-collar backgrounds,” Stiener said. “I came from a family where both my parents worked and both sets of my grandparents worked. I thought everyone’s mom worked until I got outside of the Beloit bubble. But all that had an effect on me. No one was going to outwork me.”
Stiener remembers his Pop Warner days well. The league had weight restrictions for players and in order to play running back he needed to drop a few pounds.
“My dad and I went to work and I lost enough weight so that when they weighed me before the first game I was fine (to play running back),” he said. “On the first play of the first game, I broke my collarbone.”
That healed and not too long after, so did Turner’s long-suffering football program. Stiener became a major player in a shift in both culture and success under head coach Ed Gavigan.
“Jimmy was part of an incredible class of young men,” Gavigan said. “He was a leader by example. He was never shy about working hard and trying to do his best. It’s contagious, particularly when they’re talented. They all wanted to be the fastest or the strongest.”
That translated into an undefeated freshman football team.
“That team had the chemistry to begin with,” Stiener said. “We hit the ground running. We had all played competitive football in Pop Warner and team sports. It wasn’t hard to be good at the freshmen level.”
Stiener said he practiced a little at the end of his freshman year with the varsity and that spring, Gavigan promoted him to the varsity baseball team.
“I got my fill of Coach Gavigan right out of the gate,” Stiener said with a chuckle. “I caught some games and we had some success. I got a lot of exposure to the varsity experience early. That helped me understand the process and the competition and the effort that needed to go with it.”
As sophomores, Stiener’s class found out how difficult it was to win on the varsity level in football. The Trojans went 0-10 that fall.
“We played all the varsity games and then turned around and played the jayvee games on Tuesday night,” Stiener said. “We probably had eight guys doing that. You would play that game on Friday and it was so fast for us. We would get crushed.
“Then on Tuesdays it was like slow motion and we dominated.”
The Friday night experience told him if he didn’t want a repeat performance he needed to get bigger and stronger.
“Friday’s were embarrassing and it physically hurt to go out there and just get beat up,” Stiener said. “But that was why you got into the weight room at 6 in the morning. It was all development all the time. Coach Gavigan taught us the kind of grind you had to go through to be a winner.”
The Trojans put their past behind them heading into the 1982 season.
“High school sports tends to be cyclical and we were in the right system with the right group of guys,” Stiener said.
When Gavigan said his team would be one of the better teams Turner has ever had, folks no doubt shook their heads. He couldn’t have been more right as Turner’s amazing turnaround included a co-RVC championship with Edgerton and 9-1 record.
The Trojans surpassed their victory total of the year before in their season opener when they throttled New Glarus 42-0. They scored more points in that game than they had in the entire previous season and they did it by doing what Turner teams had struggled to do for years—dominate the line of scrimmage. Turner rushed for 341 yards in the game with Stiener leading the way with 106 yards on six carries.
That was just a preview of a terrific season. The Trojans had a 1-2 punch in hard-charging Stiener and speedy David Nelson as Turner averaged 258.8 yards on the ground per game. Nelson rushed for 912 yards on 139 carries and fullback Stiener rushed for 735 more.
1983 was more of the same as Stiener rushed for 724 yards and scored 104 points while Nelson rushed for 941 yards and scored 70. Turner again tied Edgerton for first and repeated as 9-1.
As a junior and senior, Stiener was 18-2. Over his three seasons on the varsity, he rushed 268 times for 1,589 yards, a 5.9-yard average. He totaled 2,458 all-purpose yards with 1,589 rushing, 39 catches for 529 yards receiving and 24 kickoff returns for 340 yards. He scored 220 points in his career, scoring 33 TDs and 11 two-point conversions.
His statistics as a middle linebacker are just as impressive. He had 205 solo tackles for his career. That left him three off the record held by Thor Hanson (1992-94) and Al Mings (1965-67) and two off the 207 posted by Joe Paschke. He had 185 assisted tackles in his career.
“Successful linebackers are blessed with a nose for the ball and have a certain aggressive attitude,” Gavigan said. “The night before we held the first Stateline Youth Football Camp, (Beloit College head coach) Ed DeGeorge told us we had to keep an eye on the kids. We wanted to avoid any real physical drills. We were doing some what we called bump scrimmages where you just come up and two-hand touch. The first day we were going against Beloit Catholic and Jimmy and Joe DeGeorge hit like two billy goats and all our plans for keeping it calm went out the window.”
There were plenty of honors to come Stiener’s way, including Beloit Daily News All-Area First Team as a junior and senior. He earned honorable mention All-RVC in 1981 as a sophomore linebacker and first team at running back in 1982 and 1983.
Stiener was selected to the Shrine Bowl, where he learned his future as a college football player was probably not as a linebacker. He was 5-11 and 195 pounds. The other linebackers were 6-2 and 230.
“Gavigan had set up his defense when I was a senior where we had big thumpers down low who got double-teamed a lot,” Stiener said. “I was always on the weakside and basically had free rein to go wherever I wanted to go and I hardly got touched. I had some instincts, but mainly it was the system they put me in. I realized at the Shrine game I didn’t really have the linebacker body.”
Stiener was mostly backup running back and special teams player for UW-La Crosse, which played in two NCAA Division III championships during his tenure, winning once. Along the way, Stiener battled knee problems. But there was a positive side to that. Steiner met his future wife, Valerie, who was on the training staff.
After college, he married her, moved to Sun Prairie and began work for the video production company he now owns, Mirror 34 Productions.