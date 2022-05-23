BELOIT—A beloved football coach who guided the South Beloit SoBos before serving as an offensive line coach for Beloit College and multiple high schools will be honored at the 2022 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet on June 14.
Andy Trice, whose latest position has been at Hononegah High School, will receive the Bernie Barkin Everett Haskell Lifetime Achievement Award for his long service to Stateline athletics.
Trice took over the SoBos in 1977 and rebuilt a team with low numbers. By 1982 they were a powerhouse in the then-Trailblazer Conference and headed to the IHSA playoffs.
Trice’s coaching career included stops at Beloit Memorial, Beloit College and finally Hononegah, where current head coach Brian Zimmerman played under him. Year-in and year-out, the veteran coach is the reason for Hononegah’s terrific line play.
A serious health concern kept him from coaching in 2021 and he has battled it with his typical tenacity.
The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees include versatile 1970s Beloit Catholic Crusader Mike Borgerding, South Beloit basketball standout Lenette (Range) Holden, Beloit Memorial basketball All-Stater Michael Hodges and football stars Chris Whitt of Beloit Memorial and Jim Stiener of Beloit Turner.
The Hall of Fame event will be held at the Rotary River Center in Beloit. Fellowship and reminiscing will start at 6 p.m. The dinner is at 6:30 and the induction ceremony at 7. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online at www.beloithistoricalsociety.com/events. The deadline to order tickets is June 7.