BELOIT—Two Beloit seventh-grade soccer players will face off against some of the top competition in Europe in their age division as they compete in the Pauleta Azores U13 Soccer Cup in Portugal in early June.
Banks Denu and Jared Barajas will compete along with other teammates from the Rockford Raptors in the event against youth academies from Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Sporting, Porto and other top European clubs. The game is played on an island, the home of the tournament’s namesake, Pauleta Azores, who before Ronaldo was the highest goal scorer from Portugal.
“Pauleta Azores will be there and he is still huge as is the tournament,” said Banks’ father, Brian, who is the head boys soccer coach at Beloit Memorial. “Some of the games will be televised. There will be 16 teams with half European academy teams and this year one team from the United States, the Raptors. Those kids live on-set at their academy, go to school and play soccer. Eventually some of those kids will be professionals.”
Denu’s older son Baylor competed in the same tournament when he was a seventh grader in 2018.
“When Baylor’s team went it was in a bracket with one of the main academy teams, Benifica, and they beat them,” Denu said. “Baylor’s team was probably a little stronger, but this year’s team definitely has some talent. Their first game will be against Sporting from Lisbon. We hope we’re competitive. It’s hard to tell. We’ll be playing against kids who do something soccer related five or six hours a day. It’s a much different type of atmosphere in terms of training that the kids get over there.”
Banks attends Fruzen Intermediate School while Jared attends Cunningham Intermediate School. They’ll both be eighth graders in the fall.
Denu said Paris Saint-Germain would be the favorite going in.
“In the soccer world, PSG is like the Yankees,” Denu said. “They have all the money and they spend it. They get all the best players. You’re playing against kids who someday could be stars for their countries and clubs.”
Denu said at least one parent will accompany each of the young Raptors.
“We’re still scrambling to get Banks’ passport,” he said. “Things are a little delayed because with COVID the tournament was still up in the air until probably March. We’re all super excited that we’re able to do this. It is an awesome event. There will be a meet and greet with Pauleta and the team will play four or five games. We’ll tour the island and do some sight seeing. It’s going to be fun.”
• NOTES: The Raptors are hosting a moonlight bowling fundraiser on May 13 at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford (4007 East State Street, Rockford). Anyone interested in the fundraiser can contact Denu at bdenu@sdb.k12.wi.us.