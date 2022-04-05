BELOIT—From the home dugout, Sean Reynolds surveyed the first practice for the 2022 Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium and proclaimed all is well in the world.
“The athleticism on this team is unbelievable,” he said. “I don’t know what the other teams have, but our pitching staff is deep and throws strikes and our hitters can rake. I’d be surprised if we weren’t one of the best teams in the league.”
His sunny forecast didn’t end there.
“I just can’t get over how nice this ballpark is,” Reynolds said. “This is what a minor league park should look like.”
This isn’t the 6-foot-8 relief pitcher’s first visit to Beloit, but first to this stadium. His previous exposure to Beloit minor league baseball was as a member of the Clinton LumberKings in 2019 at Pohlman Field.
He was a first baseman then.
After five seasons of struggling at the plate, Reynolds and the Miami Marlins came to the mutual decision that the Redondo Beach, Calif., native was a better prospect trying to stop others from hitting a baseball than trying to do it himself.
So in 2021 he reinvented himself as a pitcher.
“To be honest, back in high school I thought I was a better pitcher than a batter,” Reynolds said. “My hitting statistics in the minors bore that out.”
Now he is 23 years old which seems pretty young for a career crossroads. But this is really a pivotal season for a player who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, 113th overall, and has just one season of pitching behind him.
“During COVID, I started picking up a ball and throwing off the mound for fun,” Reynolds said. “So I sort of had the idea in my head of trying to pitch, but I didn’t introduce it to the club until they came to me in October or November of 2020 and floated the idea to me. I was all about it. Then the full transition came about a month into last season.”
Reynolds will likely be a late inning, closer-type pitcher.
“Last year when I first switched over (to pitching) it took more than a minute to calm down and adjust to it,” he said. “The first couple of innings I was up pacing around. But once I settled in to watching the game from the bullpen and seeing a different side of baseball than I ever had before, I started to enjoy it. Now I love hanging out in the bullpen, waiting for the call.”
Reynolds said he has enough velocity to be effective, but what will make him successful is his command.
“I throw three pitches—fastball, breaking ball and change—and if I can throw them all for strikes, I can do well,” he said. “The key for any pitcher is having confidence to throw any pitch at any time for strikes.”
As for his goals as a Sky Carp, well, he’ll leave others to worry about numbers. He knows if he’s progressing.
“I don’t like getting too heavy into numbers,” he said. “I’m a big believer in staying where your feet are and living in the moment and enjoying everything you can. As long as I’m here with the Beloit team I’m going to do the best I can, stay happy and stay positive and competing my butt off.”
In Beloit, Reynolds will work closely with pitching coach Jason Erickson.
“We have a great relationship,” Reynolds said. “He’s seen me at my best and my worst when I was still hitting. He is fun to work with. He brings a lot of energy every day. He is there to help us get better.”
Reynolds expects to do a lot of that in 2022.
• NOTES: Anyone wanting to see what the 2022 roster for the Sky Carp looks like will still have to wait for the official word. The MLB affiliate Marlins weren’t ready to release it Tuesday, pending some late personnel moves apparently.
Just from watching Tuesday’s workout it’s obvious there will be a few holdovers in Beloit from 2021, including catcher Will Banfield, third baseman Nic Ready and pitchers Zach King and Dax Fulton.
Another key performer will be shortstop Nasin Nunez, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft, 46th overall. The slick-fielding speedster signed with the Marlins and chose to forgo an offer to play at Clemson University.