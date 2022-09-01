BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp have had a never-say-die attitude in the second half of the Midwest League season, but they just dug too deep a hole Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The visiting Quad Cities River Bandits jumped out to a 5-0 lead on their way to a 8-6 victory.
Beloit starter Evan Fitterer (4-7) didn’t have his best stuff, allowing seven hits and five runs on seven hits over 4 2-3 innings.
Fitterer was charged with two runs in the second inning when he walked Cam Williams with the bases loaded and Enrique Valdez smacked a sacrifice fly.
The River Bandits’ River Town grounded into a double play that scored another run in the third inning. In the fifth, Valdez cracked a solo home run and Juan Carlos Negret chipped in an RBI single.
Down 5-0, Zach Zubia got the Sky Carp back within two when he ripped a home run in the sixth inning with Victor Mesa Jr. and Bennett Hostetler both aboard.
Reliever Chris Mokma gave part of it back when he allowed an RBI double by Tyler Tolbert, RBI single by Herard Gonzalez and an RBI double by Town.
Beloit tried to bounce back in the seventh. Federico Polanco collected a one-out single.
Dalvy Rosario walked and after the runners moved up on a groundout, Bennett Hostetler ripped a two-run double to close the gap to 8-5. Reliever Charlie Neuweiler came on in place of Anthony Simonelli and after walking Ynmanol Marinez he struck out Brady Allen to end the inning.
In the ninth, Caden Monke came on to pitch and immediately allowed a single by Mesa Jr. Hostetler bounced into a forceout, but Zubia walked. After Marinez grounded into a forceout at second, Hostetler scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-6. That’s how it would end as Allen flew out. Monke picked up his fourth save and starter William Fleming (2-4) got the victory.
The Sky Carp were outhit 14-9 as seven River Bandits batters had two hits apiece. For Beloit, Hostetler was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Zubia was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.