BELOIT—After scoring a combined 37 runs in three games over the weekend, the Beloit Sky Carp have only scored a combined four runs its last two games.
Beloit’s bats were cold again Wednesday night as the Sky Carp fell to the South Bend Cubs 5-1.
The Sky Carp could only muster five hits the entire game.
Beloit starter M.D. Johnson, who leads the team in wins (5) and WHIP (0.94), only had two blemished innings in another strong start.
South Bend’s Jake Washer doubled to begin the second inning. Johnson got the next batter to strike out, but Fabian Pertuz grounded out to move the runner to third, and BJ Murray Jr. hit an infield single to put the Cubs on the board first.
South Bend starter Jordan Wicks started hot, only allowing one hit through the first three innings.
The Sky Carp finally got their bats going when Cody Morissette doubled with one out in the fourth. Victor Mesa Jr. flew out to right, but Ynmanol Marinez ensured that Morissette wouldn’t be stranded when he ripped a line drive single to right field to tie the game up.
Johnson pitched back-to-back scoreless innings before running into trouble again in the fifth.
Pablo Aliendo singled with one out, Luis Verdugo doubled to put runners on second and third before Pete Crow-Armstrong put the Cubs in front with a sacrifice fly to right.
The Cubs threatened to add on in the seventh after Murray Jr. walked and Aliendo singled, with Murray Jr. advancing to third on a throwing error by Dalvy Rosario, with one out.
Johnson eliminated the danger by getting Verdugo and Crow-Armstrong to both fly out and end the inning.
Johnson pitched seven innings, only allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.
Justin Evans replaced Johnson in the eighth inning, but he couldn’t keep it a one-run game. Washer singled to center, and a double by Owen Caissie put South Bend ahead 3-1.
The Cubs continued to build on their lead in the eighth as Pertuz doubled to score Caissie and Murray Jr. singled to left to score Pertuz.
Sean Reynolds pitched a scoreless ninth inning, but the Sky Carp were unable to get on base in the ninth as they dropped their second straight game against the Cubs.
South Bend is undefeated in the second half of the season at 5-0, while Beloit has dropped to 3-2.
Beloit was outhit 11-5, and not one batter in the 6-7-8-9 portion of its lineup reached base.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 4-0-1-0; Salas, 2b, 4-0-1-0; Morissette, dh, 4-1-2-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-0-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-0-1-1; Banfield, c, 3-0-0-0; Rosario, lf, 3-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Castillo, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 32-1-5-1.
SOUTH BEND (ab-r-h-rbi)-Crow-Armstrong, cf, 4-0-0-1; Santana, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Pinango, lf, 5-0-0-0; Washer, dh, 4-2-2-0; Caissie, rf, 4-1-1-1; Pertuz, ss, 4-1-1-1; Murray Jr., 1b, 3-0-2-2; Aliendo, c, 4-1-3-0 Verdugo, 3b, 4-0-2-0. Totals: 36-5-11-5.
South Bend………010 010 030—5 11 1
Beloit………000 100 000—1 5 1
E: Rosario (6), Santana (3). LOB: South Bend 7. Beloit 4. 2B: Washer, Verdugo 2, Caissie, Pertuz, Morissette. CS: Santana.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): South Bend, Wicks 5.0-3-1-1-0-5; Cruz 1.0-1-0-0-0-1; Nunez, E. 2.0-1-0-0-0-1; Leigh 1.0-0-0-0-0-1. Beloit, Johnson 7.0-6-2-2-1-8; Evans 1.0-5-3-3-1-2; Brito Reynolds 1.0-0-0-0-0-0.
WP: Wicks 2. T: 2:15. Att. 1,678.