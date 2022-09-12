BELOIT—The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers made certain the Beloit Sky Carp ended their 2022 season with a thud, winning four straight at Fox Cities Stadium before the final two games were rained out.
The Sky Carp will try to return the favor to start the 2023 season.
The franchise released next season’s schedule on Monday and it will open with a three-game weekend series at ABC Supply Stadium against the Timber Rattlers April 7-9.
“As the 2022 season comes to a close at ABC Supply Stadium, we are excited to begin looking ahead to the 2023 season,” team president Zach Brockman said. “Our staff is already hard at work developing a creative, action-packed, family-fun promotional schedule for the upcoming season.”
After the initial series of three games, the schedule reverts to the form it has taken since the 2021 season: six-game series, with Monday being the team’s mandatory off day each week.
The Sky Carp host the South Bend Cubs from June 28-July 3 with the special Monday contest on July 3 featuring a fantastic fireworks display.
While mostly familiar foes dot the 2023 schedule, the Sky Carp will welcome in Great Lakes, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, from May 30-June 4 and Lake County, a Cleveland Guardians affiliate, from Aug. 22-27. Neither team has visited ABC Supply Stadium before.
The Sky Carp close their home slate with a six-game series against the Timber Rattlers, with the finale on Sept. 3.
Game times as well as a full promotional schedule will be announced in coming months. Season tickets as well as mini-plans are on sale now with single game tickets available next spring.
For more details, go to SkyCarp.com or call the team box office at 608-362-2272.