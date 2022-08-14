BELOIT—Just when the faint of heart were starting to doubt if their favorite baseball team had run out of late-inning magic, they struck again.
Trailing 2-0 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, the Beloit Sky Carp scored three times and thanks to a pair of defensive gems in the ninth, held on for a 3-2 victory over the West Michigan Whitecap.
“That’s just how the Cardiac Carp roll,” reliever Brady Puckett said after picking up his second save. “It might be chaotic sometimes, but we find a way to win.”
With South Bend losing to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday, Beloit closed to within a game of first place in the Midwest League’s West Division.
The Sky Carp gave a crowd of 3,698 little to be excited about until Bennett Hostetler opened the eighth inning with a single and raced to third base on a passed ball that catcher Chase Barbary had trouble locating initially.
Ynmanol Marinez, who had a game-winning hit on Friday, knocked in Hostetler with a single to center field. Zach Zubia also singled and Kyler Castilla walked on four pitches to load the bases.
West Michigan brought in left-handed reliever Andrew Magno to face Jose Estrada who laced a two-run double to left to put Beloit ahead 3-2.
“I think it’s part of the identity of this team that we play all nine (innings) and if we have outs, we can always come back,” said Beloit left fielder Tevin Mitchell, who would play an instrumental role in his team hanging onto that lead.
The Sky Carp brought in Puckett to protect it.
“I told myself before I went out there to just pound the zone and not walk anybody,” he said. “And I walked the first guy (Jake Holton). That’s the way it goes sometimes. He had a good-bat, fouling off some good pitches. Then I got a weak grounder (from Austin Murr) for a fielder’s choice, but walked another guy (Josh Crouch).”
Carlos Mendoza followed with a sharply-hit single to left fielder Mitchell.
“I was thinking we had a shot (at a play at the plate) and then ‘Tev” makes a perfect throw and Estrada a perfect tag,” Puckett said.
“Where I was positioned was tailor-made for making that throw,” Mitchell said. “Against that hitter, I was playing shallow and over. Knowing that, and that it was hit right at me, I didn’t need to rush. I just needed to make a good throw.”
For a guy scuffling at the plate, it was the perfect opportunity to contribute in a big way.
“At some point you stop looking at the scoreboard and seeing the average and you just decide to help the team win,” Mitchell said. “That’s just what I’m doing.”
Puckett wasn’t out of the woods yet. Barbary singled to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Jose King popped up the second pitch to him in foul territory and third baseman Marinez caught it against the screen.
“I was just praying it’d stay in the park.” said Puckett, who allowed two hits and two walks in the inning, but no runs.
West Michigan scored its two runs off Beloit starter Luis Palacios in the sixth inning. Trei Cruz hit an RBI single and Holton scored Ben Malgeri when he grounded into a forceout. Palacios allowed five hits over six innings, walked one and striking out three. Chris Mokma and Raul Brito each threw a scoreless inning with Brito (4-3) picking up the win when Beloit rallied.
After an off-day Monday, the Sky Carp head to South Bend for a six-game series feeling like a team of destiny.
“You have to think something like that,” Puckett said. “Everybody has been picking everybody up. We’ve got a good formula going right now. It’s fun to be a part of.”
Mitchell agreed.
“We’re riding this wave and hopefully we can carry it through the rest of the season,” he said.
• MORISSETTE RETURNS: Infielder Cody Morisette returned to the lineup for the first time since early July and was inserted as leadoff hitter. He was 0-for-4, but contributed several plays in the field.
• SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 3, Whitecaps 2
WEST MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Malgeri, cf, 3-1-0-0; Jung, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Cruz, ss, 4-0-1-1; Holton, 1b, 3-0-0-1; Murr, rf, 3-0-1-0; Crouch, dh, 3-0-1-0; Mendoza, lf, 4-0-3-0; Barbary, c, 4-0-1-0; Irogoyen, 3b, 3-1-1-0; King, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 31-2-8-2.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Rosario, ss, 4-0-0-0; Mesa, cf, 4-0-1-0; Hostetler, dh, 4-1-2-0; Marinez, 3b, 2-1-1-1; Zubia, 1b, 3-1-2-0; Castillo, rf, 3-0-0-0; Estrada, c, 4-0-1-2; Mitchell, lf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-3-7-3.
W. Michigan..000 002 000—2 8 1
Beloit……….000 000 03x—3 7 0
E: Barbary. LOB: WM 7, Beloit 10. 2B: Mendoza, Crouch, Mesa Jr. CS: Holton. SB: Mitchell (1).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): WM, Montero 5.0-2-0-0-2-7; Holdgrafer 1.2-1-0-0-1-2; Tobey 0.2-0-0-0-1-0; Fernandez (L,2-2) 0.0-3-3-3-1-0; Magno 0.2-1-0-0-0-2. Beloit, Palacios 6.0-5-2-2-1-3; Mokma 1.0-1-0-0-0-0; Brito (W,4-3) 1.0-0-0-0-1-1; Puckett (S,2) 1.0-2-0-0-2-0.
HBP: Murr by Palacios; Marinez by Montero. PB: Barbary 3. T: 2:37. Att.: 3,698.