BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers faced off Easter Sunday afternoon in a tense matchup which the hosts hope is more indicative of the sort of clutch performances they can muster at ABC Supply Stadium.
After dropping their first seven games, the Sky Carp now have a winning streak after following Saturday night’s 4-3 walk-off win with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
While the Rattlers (6-3) saw a five-game winning streak end over the weekend, the Sky Carp suddenly saw their way to some timely hitting. The only constant was the weather. It remained cold. Sunday was mainly sunny, but 44 degrees.
That didn’t bother lanky left-hander Zach King, who tossed the first 86 pitchers for the Sky King. He put power behind his fastballs without compromising accuracy, allowing only an unearned run in five innings.
“I just tried to put the team in a good place to win, especially with the start we’ve had,” said King, who took a no-decision. “I felt in the zone, though the first inning was a little shaky. But once we settled in, we didn’t really have any problems. I thought everyone did a really nice job.”
The Rattlers did score first. Tristan Peters stole second base and forced a throwing error by Beloit catcher Bennett Hostetler that allowed Ernesto Martinez to come around and score in the second inning.
Beloit played catch-up until the fifth inning when Tanner Allen and Davis Bradshaw both tripled to score one run and Nasim Nunez followed with a sacrifice fly to put Beloit up 2-1.
In the top of the sixth, Wisconsin was able to tie the game as Wes Clark doubled and came around to score on a pair of passed balls by Hostetler.
The catcher redeemed himself by leading off the sixth with a single off reliever Miguel Guerrero. Victor Mesa Jr., then walked. Two strikeouts later, Allen delivered an RBI single to left.
The Sky Carp put the game in the hands of the bullpen. Wisconsin did load the bases in the ninth, but reliever Robinson Martinez slipped a changeup by Carlos Rodriguez for a called third strike to end it.
Allen finished with two hits and said the team hasn’t buckled despite the sluggish start.
“It all starts in the locker room, when we’re rooting for each other,” he said. “It’s really good to see everyone coming together. When I show up and bring my energy to the field, the other guys feed off that. I’m always gonna do my best to help my team win.”
Sky Carp Manager Jorge Hernandez, was impressed with his team’s performance.
“We started clicking, which is all this is about,” he said. “Baseball is about momentum, and now the momentum is going our way. There was no doubt we were gonna bounce back, we have a young team. There’s gonna be sometimes when you struggle but as a young team, you just respect that and continue to prepare the guys to go out there and compete. That’s what we’re looking for, we’re gonna give 120 percent.”
• SATURDAY RECAP: Allen’s single plated Dalvy Rosario with the winning run in the ninth inning. The Sky Carp had trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning when Cody Morissette and Victor Mesa Jr., each delivered run-scoring hits to tie it.
Earlier, Morissette had hit his first homer of the season. Brady Puckett (1-0) picked up the victory, tossing a perfect ninth inning.
• FRIDAY RECAP: The Timber Rattlers’ Max Lazar (4 innings, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts) and TJ Shook (5 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts) combined on a 2-hit 2-0 victory over the Sky Carp. Shook collected the win.
SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE:
Beloit 3, Wisconsin 2
Wisconsin..010 001 000—2 3 0
Beloit……..000 021 00x—3 5 1
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi): Frelick, cf, 3-0-0-0; Rodriguez, dh, 4-0-0-0; Gray, rf, 3-0-0-0; Clarke, c, 3-1-1-0p; Warren, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Martinez, 1b, 2-1-0-0; Peters, lf, 3-0-1-0; Murray, ss, 4-0-1-0; Coca, 2b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 28-2-3-0.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi): Nunez, ss, 3-0-0-1; Morissette, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Hostetler, c, 4-1-1-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 2-0-1-0; Banfield, dh, 3-0-0-0; Polanco, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Allen, lf, 3-1-2-1; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Bradshaw, rf, 2-1-1-1. Totals: 28-3-5-3.
E: Hostetler. DP: Beloit 1. LOB: Wis. 9, Beloit 6. 2B: Clarke. 3B: Allen, Bradshaw. SF: Nunez. SB: Mesa Jr. (1), Banfield (1), Martinez (3), Peters (2).
PItching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wis., Kelly 5.0-3-2-2-2-3; Guerrero (L,1-1) 3.0-2-1-1-2-5.
Bel, King 5.0-1-1-0-4-8; Evans (W,1-1) 2.0-1-1-0-1-5; Reynolds (H,1) 1.0-0-0-0-1-1; Martinez (S,1) 1.0-1-0-0-2-1.
HBP: Rodriguez by King; Martinez by King. PB: Hostetler 2. T: 2:33. Att. 716.