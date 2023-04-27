GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Sky Carp have certainly made themselves comfortable at Fox Cities Stadium as they upped their winning streak to three games as they took down the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-4 on Thursday night.

Edgar Sanchez picked up his first win of the season for the Sky Carp after tossing six strong innings where he only allowed two earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

