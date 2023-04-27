GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Sky Carp have certainly made themselves comfortable at Fox Cities Stadium as they upped their winning streak to three games as they took down the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-4 on Thursday night.
Edgar Sanchez picked up his first win of the season for the Sky Carp after tossing six strong innings where he only allowed two earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.
Beloit struck early when Dalvy Rosario smacked a double on the fourth pitch of the game and, two outs later, Yiddi Cappe walked. Joe Mack lined a single into right field to make it 1-0.
The Timber Rattlers tied it up in the fourth when Jose Acosta hit an RBI single to right, and they took the lead in the following inning on a solo home run by Ernesto Martinez.
Cappe singled with one out in the sixth, and Mack got his second RBI hit of the day when he knocked the runner in with a double. Jake Thompson kept things moving with a walk, and Davis Bradshaw roped a single to center field to give the Sky Carp the lead. Brady Allen followed him with a single of his own to make it 4-2.
Beloit got insurance runs in the eighth off an RBI triple by Thompson and a one-run single from Allen.
It proved to be necessary when Wisconsin hit an RBI single and scored on an error to make it 6-4 off Tyler Eckberg, who got a pop out and a fly out to end the drama and seal the win.
Gus Varland, on a rehab assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers, was shelled by Beloit for three runs while recording just one out.