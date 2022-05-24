BELOIT—The doctor was in for the Beloit Sky Carp Tuesday night.
Starting pitcher M.D. “Doc” Johnson pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run on four hits as Beloit opened a series with the Lansing Lugnuts with a 2-1 victory at ABC Supply Stadium.
Johnson (2-5) struck out nine and walked one. Chandler Jozwiak and Sean Reynolds each logged scoreless innings out of the bullpen to help preserve the victory for Johnson. The trio combined to strike out 11 and walk just one.
Both teams finished with four hits. Lansing committed two errors while the Sky Carp played errorless baseball.
The Sky Carp scored their first run in the fourth inning when Davis Bradshaw rifled a single to right field to plate Victor Mesa Jr.
After Lansing tied the game with a run in the sixth inning, Bennett Hostetler drove in Nasim Nunez with a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning. Nunez had opened the inning with a single and stole both second and third base. Nunez is now up to 18 stolen bases for the season.
First baseman Tyler Soderstrom had two of Lansing’s four hits, including a double.
The victory was Beloit’s first in a series opener this season.
The Sky Carp and Lugnuts will continue their six-game series Wednesday night at 6:35 with the gates opening at 5:30.