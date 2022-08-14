BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp’s weekend started off with a dramatic come-from-behind 6-5 victory in 10 innings on Friday night and then saw them coast to an 8-2 win on Saturday night.
The West Michigan Whitecaps served as fall guys for both games at ABC Supply Stadium.
• FRIDAY RECAP: A bases-loaded single by Ynmanol Marinez proved to be decisive, but the 2,101 fans saw a lot more before that.
The Whitecaps took a 5-4 lead into the ninth inning, but Zach Subia belted a one-out double and Kyler Castillo scored him with a single to tie the game.
West Michigan scored a run in the top of the 10th, but Beloit’s Jose Salas led off the Sky Carp half with a single to send Tevin Mitchell to third. Dalvy Rosario walked to lead the bases and Victor Mesa singled home Mitchell to tie it. Marinez then delivered the game-winner.
Chandler Jozwiak picked up the victory, pitching the final three innings as the Sky Carp celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of ABC Supply Stadium.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit starter Dax Fulton (5-6) pitched five scoreless innings and had plenty of offensive support. Beloit led 7-0 when he left.
Marinez continued to rake, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Salas and Castillo also knocked in two runs each. Ironically, all seven of the Sky Carp hits were singles. They also took advantage of six walks. Rosario stole a pair of bases to increase his season total to 26.
The game also featured legendary organist Nancy Faust, whose tickling of the ivories with ballpark favorites entertained a crowd of 2,418.