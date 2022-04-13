BELOIT — Wednesday night’s game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Gates to ABC Supply Stadium will open at 4 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game may exchange them for any Sky Carp game in 2022.

