BELOIT — Wednesday night's game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was postponed due to inclement weather.The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.Gates to ABC Supply Stadium will open at 4 p.m.Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them for any Sky Carp game in 2022.