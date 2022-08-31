BELOIT—When Beloit Sky Carp starting pitcher Edgar Sanchez left the game with just one out in the second inning due to injury Wednesday, it felt like it could become a long night for the Sky Carp.
Sanchez had been solid in four starts with Beloit, sporting a 3.38 ERA and only allowing one hit in his last start.
Factor in that Beloit had been outscored 21-4 over its last two games, and it was hard for the Sky Carp faithful to feel too confident.
But Kyler Castillo knew what this offense was capable of, and he had no worries about the bullpen.
“It’s always fun when you get hits,” he said. “We’re hitting good as a team. You always have to score runs to win, but we trust our bullpen too. Joey Steele is back, and he’s really good. They did their job for us tonight.”
The Sky Carp flipped the script Wednesday night, demolishing the Quad Cities River Bandits 16-6.
The game quickly became a bullpen day when Sanchez allowed back-to-back singles and then hit a batter to load the bases with one out. He walked Jack Alexander on four-straight balls to bring a run across.
Peyton Wilson followed him up with an RBI single into left to make it 3-1 in the second.
Sanchez was removed from the game afterwards after having his hand examined.
Luarbert Arias replaced Sanchez in his first appearance with Beloit since being promoted from Jupiter on Tuesday, and he went 3 1-3 innings while allowing no hits or walks, earning the win.
But the Sky Carp got to work getting the runs back. Kyler Castillo smacked a single into right field to score Zach Zubia, who had singled.
A wild pitch moved Castillo to third, and he turned on the jets on a Cody Morissette sacrifice fly to shallow right to beat out the throw and tie the game up.
Beloit blew the game open in the third without doing anything overly thrilling.
Hostetler reached via fielder’s choice, and Ynmanol Marinez and Zubia walked to load the bases. Castillo and Jan Mercado didn’t even have to take the bat off their shoulders, drawing back-to-back walks to bring home two runs.
Morissette’s short fly ball into center field fell out of the reach of a diving Parker Bates to bring home two more, and Rosario’s RBI single made it 8-3.
And just like that, Beloit had brought eight runs across without even recording an extra-base hit.
“When you put the ball on the bat, good things happen,” he said. “Whether it’s line drives, hitting doubles in the gaps or hitting home runs. We did a good job tonight not striking out.”
A five-run sixth inning turned the game into a route.
“We were seeing the ball well,” Castillo said. But we always have a hitters meeting before and talk about approach and that’s a big thing. We did a really good job sticking to that approach and not getting off that.”
Beloit’s bullpen combined for 8.1 innings pitched while allowing three earned runs on three hits.
Five Sky Carp finished with two or more RBIs with Mercado leading the team with four RBIs.
Rosario was 4-for-6 with three runs, two RBIs and a homer.
“He’s just relaxed when he plays,” Castillo said. “He just goes out there and has a lot of fun. When you do that, it clears your head. And he goes out and has a night like tonight.”
• Boxscore:
Sky Carp 16, River Bandits 6
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 2-0-1-3; Polanco, ph-2b, 3-0-0-0; Rosario, ss, 6-3-4-2; Mesa Jr., cf, 5-1-3-0; Hostetler, dh, 4-2-2-3; Marinez, 3b, 4-1-0-0; Zubia, 1b, 2-4-1-0; Johnson, lf, 5-1-1-0; Castillo, rf, 3-3-2-3; Mercado, c, 3-1-1-4. Totals: 37-16-15-15.
QC (ab-r-h-rbi)-Tolbert, ss, 4-0-0-0; Wilson, 2b, 4-0-1-2; Collins, lf, 4-0-0-0; Negret, rf, 5-0-0-0; Gonzalez, 3b, 5-0-1-0; Emshoff, dh, 5-2-2-0; Bates, cf, 2-2-0-0; Alexander, c, 3-1-2-4. Totals: 36-6-7-6.
QC………030 000 120—6 7 1
Beloit………125 005 12—16 15 3
E: Alexander (2), Johnson (1), Rosario (19), Polanco (6). DP: QC 1, Beloit 0 OF: Bates, Collins. SB: Rosario (27), Tolbert (59). LOB: QC 9, Beloit 8. SF: Morissette. 2b: Alexander, Mercado. HR: Alexander (2), Rosario (8).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): QC, Cameron 1.2-4-3-1-0-2; Harm (L, 0-1) 1.0-2-5-5-4-1; Lugo 2.1-2-0-0-1-3; Beethe 1.0-3-5-5-2-2; Wallace 2.0-4-3-3-2-2-1. Beloit, Sanchez 1.2-3-3-3-3-1; Arias (W, 1-0). 3.1-0-0-0-0-3; Mercedes 1.2-1-1-1-1-3; Murphy 1.0-2-2-2-1-1, Steele 1.1-1-0-0-0-0.
PB: Alexander (2). HBP: Bates (by Sanchez), Castillo (by Beethe). T: 3:17. Att. 1,241.