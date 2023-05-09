FORT WAYNE, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp brought some fiery bats onto their six-game road trip against the Fort Wayne TinCaps as they busted out 17 hits and poured on the runs in a 14-4 win on Tuesday night’s series opener.

Every single Sky Carp in the lineup recorded at least one hit, and six of those nine players had two or more knocks.

