FORT WAYNE, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp brought some fiery bats onto their six-game road trip against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps as they busted out 17 hits and poured on the runs in a 14-4 win on Tuesday night’s series opener
Every single Sky Carp in the lineup recorded at least one hit, and six of those nine players had two or more knocks.
The Tin Caps did strike first on a solo home run by Jakob Marsee in the first inning, but Joshua Zamora showed him up with a two-run bomb in the third.
Jake Thompson also had an RBI groundout in the third to make it 3-1, and the scoring frenzy was on.
Tanner Allen had a two-run double and Davis Bradshaw had an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-1.
In the seventh Brady Allen and Tanner Allen both smacked home runs, with both being their first as a Sky Carp this season.
Beloit decided it still needed a little insurance with a 9-2 lead, so it brought five across in a huge ninth inning.
Dalvy Rosario and Tanner Allen each had one-run singles while Davis Bradshaw notched an RBI on a fielding error. Kahlil Watson’s sacrifice fly was the 14th and final run for the Sky Carp.
Tanner Allen, in his first appearance with Beloit this season, was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and four RBIs. Watson also had three hits. Brady Allen and Zamora each had two RBIs.
Holt Jones had a solid start, tossing four innings and only allowing one earned run on five hits. He walked three and struck out two.
Tyler Eckberg and Yeuris Jimenez tossed a scoreless sixth, seventh and eighth.