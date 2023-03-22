BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp are taking on an alter ego for select games this upcoming season, and the team is excited to combine the area’s local Hispanic heritage with a fun experience at the ballpark.
The Sky Carp unveiled their Copa de la Diversión logo and jersey at the Beloit Health System Club inside of ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday morning.
For five games this season, the Sky Carp will become Paletas de Beloit, and the feathery logo that normally represents Beloit will turn into a lime Paletas with a smiling face wearing a green foam finger.
“I was tasked with the responsibility of making sure that we came up with something that was going to resonate with the community,” Vice President of Entertainment Maria Valentyn said. “And we’re really excited about what we came up with.”
A paletas is a Mexican frozen ice pop made from natural fruits rather than artificial sugars.
Copa de la Diversión, which translates to “Fun Cup,” is an initiative by Minor League Baseball that is intended to promote and help grow its relationship with their teams’ Hispanic/Latino communities.
Over 90 clubs across the country now participate in the program, and each team undergoes an alternate unique name and logo to best represent their community.
Valentyn said that the Sky Carp underwent a thorough process to ensure they found the perfect identity for Beloit.
“30 percent of Beloit identifies as Hispanic, and of that 30 percent, 90 percent identifies as Mexican,” Valentyn explained. “So, rather than try to find something that can encompass all of Hispanic culture, which would be extremely difficult because every culture has something different that is meaningful to it, we said let’s focus on Mexican culture.”
Valentyn was driving past a La Michoacana, a Mexican creamery, and when she saw the vibrant colors and bright design, she needed to stop in.
“I was just blown away by the beautiful colors of the fresh fruit they were using,” she said. “Everything was handmade. I talked to the owner and she gave me some different names of things on their menu, and paletas just really jumped out.”
The next big decision was which flavor to roll with, and the Sky Carp settled on lime.
“Research shows that lime is one of the most popular choices,” Valentyn said. “And then we took the idea to Brandiose, the same company that helped us develop our Sky Carp branding, and they got really excited about this.”
The Sky Carp also partnered with Beloit-based company Avid Pallet Services for the games.
The first Copa de la Diversión night will be on May 5, appropriately Cinco de Mayo, when the Sky Carp play West Michigan. The other four games will be on May 31, June 29, July 22 and Aug. 27.
“It’ll be a whole lot of fun,” Valentyn said. “There will be unique cocktails, local restaurants and food trucks serving their food, live music and dancing. The radio and PA will broadcast in Spanish, it won’t be the whole game, but we’ll go back and forth. It’s going to be an all encompassing takeover and just one huge celebration.”