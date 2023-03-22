BDN_230323_Sky Carp
Employees from Avid Pallet Services show off the Beloit Sky Carp’s new Paletas de Beloit jerseys on Tuesday.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp are taking on an alter ego for select games this upcoming season, and the team is excited to combine the area’s local Hispanic heritage with a fun experience at the ballpark.

The Sky Carp unveiled their Copa de la Diversión logo and jersey at the Beloit Health System Club inside of ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday morning.

