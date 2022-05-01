BELOIT—Early in the Beloit Sky Carp’s homestand, manager Jorge Hernandez suggested it might take some extended warmer temperatures for his team to really hit its stride offensively.
This was one time when he didn’t mind being wrong.
If it hit 50 degrees it didn’t feel like it on a windy Sunday with the portable heaters still blasting away in both dugouts. But the Sky Carp’s batters were the opposite of the weather. They hammered 13 hits, including back-to-back home runs by Bennett Hostetler and Victor Mesa Jr., in a 13-6 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels at ABC Supply Stadium.
“It was freezing today, but we were really swinging the bat well,” Hernandez said. “Sometimes you get a couple guys hitting and it’s contagious. That’s just the way baseball is. When the momentum goes to your side everybody starts feeling good about themselves.”
The Sky Carp, who won their third straight over the first-place Kernels to finish the homestand 3-3, jumped on top in the second inning. Victor Mesa Jr. led off with a walk and Ynmanol Marinez singled. Dalvy Rosario lined a single to right to score Mesa Jr, but Marinez was out trying to move up to third. Marcus Chiu doubled to make it 2-0 and Tevin Mitchell scored the third run of the inning with a groundout.
The Kernels cut it to 3-2 against left-hander Zach King in the fourth inning when Jeferson Morales blasted a two-run homer. That was the only hit off King in his five innings. He struck out 10 on the way to his first win of the season.
“You have to be on every pitch against them,” King said. “You can’t take a pitch off because that pitch is liable to turn into a home run. I think we found out what the hitters’ weak spots were and we hammered out a game plan.”
It was a pretty good plan. The Kernels did score three times off Sean Reynolds in the ninth, but by that time Beloit had a sizable lead. Cedar Rapids was held to seven hits and struck out a whopping 17 times off four Sky Cap pitchers.
“Cedar Rapids is a good offensive team anwe pitched them tough this series,” Hernandez said. “Credit to our guys for executing a plan. Our scouting report was really good and our pitchers had a good idea what they could do and what they couldn’t do.”
Mesa Jr., who was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, said the key for Beloit’s hitters was adjusting to the unseasonably cold spring weather.
“Early in the season it was hard for us,” he said. “A lot of us had never hiit in cold weather like that before. I didn’t feel my bat for the first two weeks. We made some adjustments and we had a better approach at the plate. In the big leagues you’ll play in cold weather. It shouldn’t be an excuse.”
The key for Beloit was answering the Kernels’ first salvo. After the game was 3-2, Beloit put up three runs in the fifth. Brett Hostetler hit a bomb near the left field foul pole with Morissette aboard to make it 5-2 and Mesa Jr. followed him with a blast over the right-field fence for a 6-2 lead.
“We know (the Kernels) are going to keep swinging and if they score, we have to answer,” Mesa Jr. said. “We built some momentum and showed we can do it. We have to keep that mentality.”
The Sky Carp certainly did that, scoring three more runs in the seventh as Marinez and Chiu hit RBI singles and Tanner Allen an RBI triple. In the eighth, Beloit tacked on three more with Mesa Jr. hitting a sacrifice fly and both Rosario and Chiu delivering RBI doubles.
“Our offense started clicking and our pitching was outstanding,” Hernandez said.
Chiu finished with three hits and three RBIs and Marinez had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Rosario and Allen each had two hits.
“Obviously the season started rough, but we have a lot of young talent and it was just a matter of time before it came out,” King said of Sunday’s win. “Today our hitters really showed up. “
Beloit (7-14) heads to Midland, Mich., to play a series with the Great Lakes Loons starting Tuesday after an off-day Monday.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Before firing off fireworks, the Sky Carp provided some of their own on the diamond as they posted a walkoff 3-2 win over Cedar Rapids. Davis Bradshaw hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning to give Beloit the win.
The Sky Carp trailed 2-0 before scoring twice in the eighth inning to tie it.
Dax Fulton allowed two runs in 5 1-3 innings and the Beloit bullpen held the Kernels scoreless the rest of the game. Justin Evans picked up the victory after working a scoreless 10th.
• SATURDAY RECAP: After a 90-minute rain delay, the Sky Carp broke open a 2-1 game with five runs in the final two innings of a 7-1 victory. Beloit put the game out of reach with a pair of two-run home runs, the first coming from Rosario and the next by Marcus Chiu. Evan Fitterer collected the victory for the Sky Carp, throwing six innings of one-run ball.
• SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 13, Kernels 6
Cedar Rapids.000 200 103—6 7 2
Beloit………..030 030 034—13 13 0
CEDAR RAPIDS (ab-r-h-rbi)—Prato, lf, 3-1-2-1; Encarnacion-Strand, 3b, 3-0-0-1; Sabato 1b, 5-1-1-2; Camargo, c, 4-1-2-0; Morales, dh, 5-1-1-2; Holland, ss, 4-0-0-0; Soularie, 2b, 2-1-0-0; Garry Jr., cf, 4-0-0-0; Taylor, rf, 3-1-1-0. Totals: 33-6-7-6.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 4-1-0-0; Morissette, 2b, 3-2-0-0; Hostetler, c, 4-2-1-2; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-3-2-2; Marinez, dh, 5-2-3-1; Rosario, 3b, 4-1-2-2; Allen, rf, 4-2-1-1; Chiu, 1b, 4-0-3-3; Mitchell, lf, 5-0-0-1. Totals: 36-13-13-12.
E: Soularie. LOB: CR 9, Beloit 8. 2B: Prato, Taylor, Chiu 2, Mesa Jr. 3B: Allen. HR: Morales (1), Sabato (2), Hostetler (2), Mesa Jr. (1). SF: Encarnacion-Strand, Mesa Jr., Rosario. SB: Prato (7). CS: Taylor.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Povich (L,1-1) 4.1-8-6-6-2-6; Rodriguez 1.1-0-0-0-1-0; Bentley 1.0-3-3-3-0-1; Hanner 0.2-1-4-1-2-1; Acosta 0.2-1-0-0-1-1. Beloit, King (W,1-1) 5.0-1-2-2-4-10; Puckett 2.0-2-1-0-2-4; Martinez 1.0-0-0-0-2-2; Reynolds 1.0-4-3-3-0-1.
HBP: Hostetler by Hanner. PB: Hostetler 3. T: 2:46. Att.: 1,239.