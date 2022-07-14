BELOIT—It would be easy for the Beloit Sky Carp to start questioning themselves after a 5-1 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
After all, it was the Sky Carp’s third straight loss. And it was their fifth time in the last seven games that they scored two runs or less.
But outfielder Davis Bradshaw isn’t questioning this team, quite the opposite.
“All I got to say is that (Cedar Rapids) better be on their A-game for the next three games,” Bradshaw said. “Because we’re coming in.”
Bradshaw has been locked in at the plate recently. He went 3-for-4 with Beloit’s only RBI of the day, extending his hitting streak to five games, and he had a hot June where he hit .339.
Bradshaw said it isn’t about him being more comfortable at the plate, but about wanting to help out his team.
“I just go out there and try to give my team a chance to win,” he said. “I try to do the best I can. Some people see me get mad when I go 0-for-whatever, but I’m not mad at myself. I’m mad I’m not helping the team.”
In the first inning, Kyler Fedko smacked a solo shot just over the left-center field wall to give Cedar Rapids an early lead. Alerick Soularie followed the homer up with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored after catcher Bennett Hostetler allowed a pitch to get past him.
Beloit starter Pat Monteverde got back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning, but for the second-straight night the Sky Carp were in an early deficit.
“Cedar Rapids is a really good hitting team,” Bradshaw said. “But, so are we. They came into the series hot, but we were just coming off a hot series. Baseball is baseball. One minute you’re hot and the next minute you can’t find a hit.”
Monteverde, much like M.D. Johnson did Wednesday night, bounced back nicely after a tough first inning. He tossed four scoreless innings, and had some help from his defense in the fourth.
After Yunior Serevino drew a walk and advanced to second on a groundout, Pat Winkle smacked a single to right field. Serevino attempted to sprint home, but right fielder Kyler Castillo gunned him out at the plate to keep it a two-run game.
Bradshaw knows how good of an outfielder Castillo can be, they do live together after all.
“That’s my roommate for you,” he said. “That was a really good play by him. Every time he gets the call to play, he always performs. It’s impressive how important he is to this team. He hasn’t been seeing a lot of playing time recently, but he will. His defensive skill is amazing.”
But the Sky Carp offense was being handled just as effectively by Kernels’ starter David Festa, who threw four two-hit innings.
Monteverde continued his dominance on the mound, ending his day with a 1-2-3 sixth inning to finish the day with three hits and two runs, with only one of them being earned.
“Pat is a competitor,” Bradshaw said. “It’s insane how competitive he is. He gets mad at himself, but it’s not just shut down mode. It’s like, ‘Hey, I know I’m better.’ That’s the type of people we have on this team, and that’s why we’re so good.”
Nunez drew a leadoff walk, his second walk of the night. He swiped second base for a league-leading 40th steal and advanced to third on a groundout.
Bradshaw blooped a single into right that got past Fedko’s glove, allowing Nunez to score and ending the shutout to make it 2-1.
The Kernels offense finally woke back up in the eighth.
Reliever Josan Mendez allowed back-to-back one-out singles, and Severino shot a line drive single into center field to make it 4-1 Cedar Rapids some breathing room.
The Sky Carp wouldn’t come close to a comeback.
Justin Evans allowed one run in the ninth, and Hostetler hit a single with one out to try and ignite a rally, but Chiu struck out and Rosario flew out the end the game.
“I’m not going to call it a slump,” Bradshaw said. “We’re a really good hitting team, and we’ve been the hottest team in baseball for two months. Once we get our groove back, everything will be fine.”
The Sky Carp are 8-10 in the second half of the season, and they will look to end their losing streak when their series against the Kernels continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.
• BOXSCORE:
Kernels 5, Sky Carp 1
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, dh, 3-0-0-0; Nunez, ss, 2-1-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-3-1; Hostetler, c, 4-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Rosario, 2b, 4-0-1-0; Castillo, rf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 32-1-6-1.
CEDAR RAPIDS (ab-r-h-rbi)—Fedko, rf, 5-2-2-1; Soularie, 2b, 4-2-2-0; Gray, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Severino, dh, 2-0-1-2; Rucker, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Winkel, c, 4-0-2-0; Javier, ss, 3-1-0-0; Neuse, lf, 4-0-1-0; Holland, cf, 2-0-0-1. Totals: 32-5-8-4.
Cedar Rapids………200 000 021—5 8 2
Beloit………000 001 000—1 6 1
E: Fedko (4), Rucker (2), Hostetler (7) OA: Castillo. PO: Festa, Hanner. PB: Hostetler (11). LOB: Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 7. 2b: Soularie, Castillo, Mesa Jr. HR: Fedko (5). SB: Soularie (11), Nunez 2 (40). CS: Holland, Bradshaw, Mesa Jr. PO: Bradshaw, Mesa Jr.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cedar Rapids, Festa 6.0-4-1-1-3-6; Hanner 2.0-2-0-0-0-1; McMahon 1.0-0-0-0-0-1. Beloit, Monteverde 6.0-3-2-1-2-6; Brito 1.0-1-0-0-1-1; Mendez 1.0-3-2-2-0-1; Evans 1.0-1-1-1-1-0.
WP: Festa 6. T: 2:32. Att. 1,779.