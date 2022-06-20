EASTLAKE, Ohio—The Beloit Sky Carp bunched their hits and their runs on Sunday afternoon, tallying six runs in the seventh inning and going on to post a 7-3 victory in the finale of a six-game series with the Lake County Captains.
Beloit improved to 29-33 while winning its fourth straight series. Lake County slipped to 32-30.
In the seventh, bases-loaded walks by Cody Morissette and Nasim Nunez gave Beloit a 3-0 lead. Victor Mesa Jr. belted a sacrifice fly and Bennett Hostetler then bashed a three-run home run to deep left against pitcher Jordan Jones to make it 7-0.
Lake County starter Tommy Mace allowed only one run in his three innings, on an RBI double by Kyle Castillo in the second inning. Reliever Randy Labaut held the Sky Carp scoreless for the next three innings, allowing only one hit.
Beloit starter Zach King (3-3) also dominated, shutting out the Captains for the first six innings and striking out nine.
The Captains finally pushed across three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against reliever Sean Reynolds, including a solo home run by Angel Martinez. Dustin Rose came on to work a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The Sky Carp take Monday off and travel to Lansing to start another six-game series on Tuesday.
Beloit returns home to face South Bend on June 28.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit trailed 2-1 when Ynmanol Marinez smacked a two-run homer to put the Sky Carp up 3-2, but the Captains rallied to post a 5-3 victory.
Lake County tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the inning off Beloit starter Evan Fitterer. He went six innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out four. Raul Brito (1-3) took the loss, allowing two runs in the eighth inning.
Mesa Jr. had two of Beloit’s six hits.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Cody Morissette had his best game of the season to lead the Sky Carp to an 11-1 rout of the Captains. The Beloit second baseman hit a leadoff home run in the first inning, a two-run shot in the fifth and added another solo shot in the eighth inning.
Beloit’s pitching was solid with starter Dax Fulton going five innings and allowed just a solo home run as he struck out seven. Josan Mendez tossed two scoreless innings followed by scoreless innings by Tyler Mitzel in the eighth and Justin Evans in the ninth.
Morissette drove in a career-high six runs. He leads Beloit in homers (11) and RBIs (39).
• SUNDAY BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 7, Captains 3
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 3-1-0-1; Nunez, ss, 4-1-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 2-0-0-1; Hostettler, dh, 4-1-2-3; Marinez 3b, 4-1-2-0’; Banfield, c, 3-1-0-0; Allen, lf, 4-1-1-0; Castillo, rf, 3-0-1-1; Mitchell, ph-rf, 1-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-1-0-0. Totals: 31-7-6-7.
LAKE COUNTY (ab-r-h-rbi)—Martinez, ss, 5-1-1-1; Naranjo, 1b, 5-0-3-0; Noel, lf, 4-0-1-0; Planez, rf, 4-1-1-0; Halpin, cf, 3-1-1-0; Tolentino, 2b, 4-0-1-2; Rodriguez, 3b, 3-0-2-0; Fascia, c, 4-0-0-0; Kokx, dh, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 36-3-10-3.
Beloit…010 000 600—7 6 0
LC……000 000 030—3 10 0
DP: Beloit 1. LOB: Beloit 5, LC 8. 2B: Castillo, Tolentino. HR: Hostetler (5), Martinez (4). SF: Mesa Jr. SB: Nunez (28), Halpin (11).