BELOIT — It took the 2022 Beloit Sky Carp eight series to finally win one.
Thanks to a clutch single by Jacob Berry on Sunday that sent Dalvy Rosario motoring around third and scoring in the 10th inning, the 2023 edition took its opening series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at ABC Supply Stadium, two games to one.
The Sky Carp couldn’t have asked for a better scenario than speedy Rosario starting the extra-inning rules on second base and No. 1 pick Jacob Berry strutting to the plate with no outs.
To say he was due would be putting it mildly.
The third baseman was 1-for-11 heading into that bat, including 0-for-4 in this contest. But he drilled the second pitch he saw in the 10th for a base hit and Rosario slid in before the tag at home plate to send an Easter Sunday audience home happy with a 5-4 victory.
“I wasn’t swinging the bat well today and I went in just trying to hit the ball to the right side to get the runner to third and let somebody else do the job and drive him in,” Berry said. “I was just trying to do my job and it went through and won the game.”
“That was a huge hit and Rosario got a great jump,” Beloit manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “That was the first thing I thought about. Did he get a good enough jump to send him? I thought he did and it worked out for him. We put two really good games back-to-back after a tough opening night.”
The walkoff run made a winner of reliever Tyler Eckberg, Beloit’s fifth pitcher of the day, who threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Edgar Sanchez started for the Sky Carp and allowed four runs in four innings on five hits. He fanned four. Luarbert Arias and Chris Mokma each worked a scoreless inning and lefty Caleb Wurster matched Eckberg with four scoreless frames and each fanned three as Beloit tallied 11 strikeouts.
“Obviously every time we come out here we want to win games and I think we’re on the right path,” Berry said. “The bullpen deserves credit today. They came in and threw strikes and kept us in the game.”
Trailing 1-0, the Sky Carp tied it in the second inning on Zach Zubia’s RBI single and took the lead on a sac fly by Davis Bradshaw.
Wisconsin went back on top in the third on a two-run home run by Robert Moore and an RBI double by Joe Gray Jr.
Beloit tied it at in the fifth. Bradshaw singled and then broke for second as Rosario — filling in for Kahlil Watson at short — smacked an RBI double. With one out, Joe Mack tied the game with an RBI single to left.
By that time the procession of stingy relievers had started for the Sky Carp.
“Our bullpen was outstanding,” Gardner Jr. said. “Eckberg, in particular, did a great job in the ninth and the 10th.”
“Opposing pitchers have been very good and ours have been phenomenal,” said Mack, considered one of the Miami Marlins’ top prospects at catcher. “I got to work with them in spring training and I think I understand what they throw well.”
Both teams ran the bases aggressively with the Timber Rattlers having two runners thrown out stealing and another thrown out at the plate.
“I like aggressive teams,” Mack said. “You appreciate it when they respect your arm so much they don’t try to steal, but it’s fun to make plays to stop them.”
In the ninth, Von Ward hit Eckberg’s first pitch for a double and the Rattlers sac bunted him to third. The reliever got out of the jam with a foul out and a 3-2 swinging strike by Robert Moore.
In the 10th, Eckberg got a strikeout before a wild pitch put the runner at third. The right-hander struck out Darrian Miller and got Joe Gray Jr. to pop out to first, setting up Berry’s heroics.
• UP NEXT: The Sky Carp are off Monday before starting a week-long series in South Bend.
• SATURDAY’S RECAP: Beloit starting pitcher Alex Williams and shortstop Watson were keys to a 4-2 victory. Stanford product Williams threw six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven. Watson led the Beloit offense, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run.
• FRIDAY’S RECAP: The Sky Carp fell 4-2 as four Wisconsin relievers were nearly perfect over the final five innings. Starter Joseph Hernandez pitched four innings, allowing three hits and two runs, fanning six. Ryan Brady (1-0) picked up the win, allowing only two walks over the next three innings.
Evan Fitterer (0-1) took the loss, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned). He walked six and fanned three.
Beloit had three hits, with two off Yiddi Cappe’s bat, including a double.
SKY CARP 5, T-RATTLERS 4
Wis. ..013 000 000 0 — 4 7 0
Beloit.020 020 000 1 — 5 9 0
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi) — Moore, ss, 4-1-2-2; Mendez, dh, 5-0-0-0; Miller, c, 4-1-0-0; Gray, rf, 4-0-1-1; Metzinger, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Martinez, 1b, 2-1-1-1; Ward, lf, 4-0-1-0; Acosta 2b, 3-0-1-0; Doston, cf, 4-1-1-0. Totals: 34-4-7-4.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rosario, ss, 4-2-1-1; Berry, 3b, 5-0-1-1; Mack, c, 4-0-2-1; Cappe, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Thompson, dh, 4-1-2-0; Johnson, cf, 2-1-0-0; Zubia, 1b, 3-0-1-1; Watson, ph, 1-0-0-0; Marinez, 1b, 0-0-0-0; Allen, rf, 3-0-0-1; Bradshaw, lf, 4-1-2-0. Totals: 34-5-9-5.
E: none. LOB: Wis. 7, Beloit 7. 2B: Moore, Gray Jr., Ward, Rosario, Thompson. HR: Martinez; Moore. Sac: Acosta. SF: Allen.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wis., Cruz (4.0-3-2-2-2-3); Jordan (1.0-4-2-2-0-2); Matulovich (2.0-0-0-0-1-2); Floyd (2.0-1-0-0-0-2-0); Bowman (L,0-0, 0-0, 1-1-1-0-0). Beloit, Sanchez (4.0-5-4-4-2-4); Arias (1.0-0-0-0-0-1); Mokma (1.0-0-0-0-1-0); Wurster (2.0-1-0-0-2-3); Eckberg (W,1-0, 2.0-1-0-0-03).
WP: Sancez, Wurster, Eckberg. Balk: Floyd. T: 2:41. Att. 773.