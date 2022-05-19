BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp loaded the bases with one out in the first inning Thursday night against the Peoria Chiefs and came away empty-handed.
That was a trend that would continue as the hosts were edged by the visiting Chiefs 5-3 and fell behind 1-2 in the current series at ABC Supply Stadium.
For the season, the Sky Carp dipped to 11-25 while Peoria improved to 15-21. The same two teams will meet again at 6:35 p.m. Friday.
The Sky Carp banged out 10 hits, including three by Kyler Castillo, who scored a run and knocked in another. But they also stranded 10 baserunners and were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
Starter Dax Fulton (0-4) took the loss for Beloit, allowing eight hits and four runs in five innings. He only walked one batter and he struck out 10. The Sky Carp finished with 13 punchouts. Reliever Matt Givin didn’t have any during his two innings of scoreless ball, but Raul Brito added three in his two innings of work. Brito was touched for two hits and one run.
Peoria plated two runs in the first inning of Fulton. Aaron Antonini drove in the first with a single, scoring Masyn Winn and Mike Antico came home on a flyout by Francisco Hernandez that center fielder Victor Mesa Jr. ran down deep in right center.
The Sky Carp answered in the third inning when a double by Bennett Hostetler drove in Mesa Jr.
The Chiefs pushed it back to a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI singles by Antico and L.J. Jones.
Beloit cut it to 4-2 in the sixth inning as Castillo doubled to knock in Dalvy Rosario.
Peoria again had an answer in the top of the eighth inning against Brito. Mack Chambers collected an RBI single that drove in Francisco Hernandez.
The Sky Carp went down swinging as Cody Morissette made it 5-3 with a one-out RBI double that plated Castillo. Mesa Jr. and Hostetler struck out swinging against Chiefs closer John Beller to end the game. He picked up his third save.
The victory went to Michael McGreevy (3-1), who pitched the first six innings and allowed seven hits and two runs.
He walked two and struck out six.
The Chiefs had 10 hits, including a 3-for-5 game by shortstop Winn that raised his batting average to .345.
For Beloit, Morissette was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Hostetler was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
BOXSCORE:
Chiefs 5, Sky Carp 3
PEORIA (ab-r-h-rbi)—Winn, ss, 5-2-3-0; Antico, cf, 5-2-2-1; Antonini, c, 4-0-2-1; Jones, dh, 4-0-1-1; Chamberlain, rf, 3-0-0-0; Hernandez, 2b, 3-1-1-1; Chambers, 3b, 4-0-1-1; Francisco, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Jew, lf, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 36-5-10-5.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 5-0-0-0; Morissette, 2b, 4-0-2-1; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-1-1-0; Hostetler, dh, 5-0-2-1; Bradshaw, rf, 4-0-0-0; Banfield, c, 4-0-1-0; Rosario, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Castillo, lf, 4-1-3-1; Chiu, 1b, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 38-3-10-3.
Peora..200 020 010—5 10 0
Beloit..,001 001 001—3 10 1
E: Morissette. LOB: Peoria 6, Beloit 10. 2B: Winn, Hernandezm Hostetler, Castillo 2, Morissette 2. SF: Hernandez.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, McGreevy (W,3-1) 6.0-7-2-2-2-6; YaSenka 2.1-2-1-1-0-2; Beller (S,3) 0.2-1-0-0-0-3. Beloit, Fulton (L, 0-4) 5.0-8-4-4-1-10; Given 2.0-0-0-0-0-0; Brito 2.0-2-1-1-0-3.
WP: Beller.
T: 2:17. Att.: 1,249.