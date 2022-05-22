BELOIT—Manager Jorge Hernandez has witnessed some marked improvement in his team’s offensive fortunes lately, including a 10-2 romp over the Peoria Chiefs Saturday night.
That doesn’t mean they’re not going to run into a wall once in a while—literally if you happen to be right fielder Tanner Allen
The Sky Carp collected seven hits Sunday, but just one after the fourth inning in a 5-1 loss to the Chiefs at ABC Supply Stadium.
That lone nine-inning hit was a double by Will Banfield that fell in when right fielder Matt Chamberlain lost the ball in the sun.
Sky Carp right fielder Allen could sympathize as he batted sun, wind and that sturdy fence on several long drives by the Chiefs.
“Today was a tough one for the outfielders with that sun,” said Hernandez. “You just have to continue to battle it and try to get into the right position to make the catch. Today just wasn’t his day. He’ll bounce right back.”
Hernandez expects his team to do the same.
“That’s the way the game is,” he said. “Some games you hit a lot of bloopers and they all fall in. But sometimes things just aren’t working. When you hit the ball hard, it’s right at somebody. And today was a case where things weren’t going to fall in.”
Starter Chris Mokma’s throwing error led to Peoria’s first-inning run, but Beloit tied it in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Victor Mesa Jr. singled and came around to score on Hostetler’s booming double.
While Mocha strung together three scoreless innings, the Sky Carp had a pair of hits and threatened but didn’t score in both the second and fourth innings. That turned out to be the end of the line offensively for Beloit.
The last two Sky Carp were retired in the fourth and then 14 more—16 in all— before Banfield’s sun-aided two-bagger.
Peoria starter Austin Love (2-4) picked up the winm, allowing six hits and one run over five innings. He walked no one and fanned six.
“He did a good job on Tuesday and came back today and threw well again,” Hernandez said. “All their pitchers threw a lot of strikes and kept our hitters off balance. We really have seen some improvement in our hitting and we’ve been playing some good baseball. But we’re still trying to consistently get timely hits with people in scoring position. That’s where we’re really looking to get better.”
Three Peoria relievers combined to allow one hit, no runs and no walks in the next four innings. Beloit also used four pitchers. Tyler Mitzel allowed a run in 1 2-3 innings; Jackson Rose allowed a run in two and Raul Brito allowed on in his inning of work. They combined for a dozen strikeouts.
NUNEZ’S STRUGGLES: Shortstop Nasim Nunez continues to bat in the leadoff position despite a .187 batting average. Why? Easy. This is still all about player development and he is clearly one of the team’s top prospects and the Miami Marlin’s larger investments. He makes plays defensively you don’t see anywhere except MLB.
So he’ll continue to have plenty of chances.
“He is the guy we need to get on base and create things with his speed,” Hernandez said. “He can set the table for everyone else. If he can do that, we’re going to be a lot better off. He is a real good defender and overall a solid player. He needs to get better offensively and we have a long season ahead. He’s going to do that.”
• SATURDAY RECAP: Cody Morissette was the catalyst for the 10-2 victory for the Sky Carp, smashing a first-inning home run and an RBI single in the three-run fifth inning.
Nunez also had a two-run single in the fifth while Mesa Jr. cracked a three-run homer in the sixth.
Beloit starter Zach King allowed two runs on his hits over seven innings. Robinson Martinez and Sean Reynolds each pitched a scoreless inning.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Peoria dumped Beloit 5-2. The Sky Carp trailed 5-0 when Morissette and Hostetler collected RBI singles, but the hosts could get no closer.
Evan Fitterer allowed four runs in the first inning before putting up four zeroes in his five innings. Chandler Jozwiak struck out four in his two scoreless innings.
• UP NEXT: The Sky Carp will take Monday off before welcoming in Lansing for another six-game series. Tuesday’s game will start at 6:35 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:30.
• SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE:
CHIEFS 5, SKY CARP 1
PEORIA (ab-r-h-rbi)—Winn, dh, 4-2-2-1; Antico, cf, 3-0-1-2; Antonini, c, 4-0-2-1; Buchberger, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Hernandez, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Chambers, ss, 4-0-0-0; Chamberlain, rf, 4-1-1-1; Francisco, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Jew, lf, 4-2-2-0. Totals: 34-5-8-5.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 4-0-0-0; Morissette, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-1-1-0; Hostetler, c, 4-0-1-1; Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-0-0; Banfield, dh, 4-0-2-0; Allen, rf, 4-0-1-0; Rosario, 2b, 3-0-1-0; Marinez, 1b, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 34-1-7-1.
Peoria…100 011 101—5 8 0
Beloit…100 000 000—1 7 3
E: Mokma, Rosario, Bradshaw. DP: LOB: Peoria 7, Beloit 6 2B: Winn, Jew, Antico, Hostetler, Banfield. HR: Chamberlain (2). SF: Antico, Antonini, Winn. SB: Hernandez (8).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, Love (2-4) 5.0-6-1-1-0-6; Bellar 2.0-0-0-0-0-3; Heredia 1.0-1-0-0-0-0; Dalatri 1.0-1-0-0-0-0. Beloit, Mokma (L,0-1) 4.1-3-2-1-2-6; Mitzel 1.2-1-1-1-0-4; Rose 2.0-2-1-1-0-2; Brito 1.0-2-1-1-0-0.
Balk: Mokma. T: 2:26. Att.: 1,272.