The Sky Carp’s Yiddi Cappe, left, reacts after safely avoiding West Michigan shortstop Danny Serretti’s tag at second base during Wednesday’s matinee.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp showed that there is something to be said about both brains and brawn against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Sky Carp used some savvy baserunning and a solo blast from Jake Thompson to sink the Whitecaps 4-1 at a packed ABC Supply Stadium full of schoolchildren on Education Day. 

