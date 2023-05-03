BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp showed that there is something to be said about both brains and brawn against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday afternoon.
The Sky Carp used some savvy baserunning and a solo blast from Jake Thompson to sink the Whitecaps 4-1 at a packed ABC Supply Stadium full of schoolchildren on Education Day.
“We’ve had a really good past month,” Thompson said. “And we have a good team. We believe in each other and ourselves. It was a beautiful day out and we had great energy with the kids. The crowd was awesome.”
Beloit welcomed several area schools from both Wisconsin and Illinois for a special 11:05 a.m. start time that drew a crowd of 2,626. And it was only fitting that the Sky Carp showed off some smart fundamentals in front of the pupils.
With West Michigan ahead 1-0 in the fourth, Yiddi Cappe laced a single back up the middle.
Cappe then stole second base and, although the throw beat him there, he maneuvered around shortstop Danny Serretti’s tag and was ruled safe.
Thompson was hit by a pitch, and Brady Allen grounded out to put runners at second and third. Davis Bradshaw struck out, but the pitch hit the dirt and rolled to the wall. Cappe sprinted from third straight away and touched home standing up.
“We really focus on aggressive, smart baserunning,” manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “We always look to take the extra base and put the pressure on the defense. They’ve done a really good job of that.”
It didn’t stop there.
Joshua Zamora drove a sacrifice fly to left field to score Thompson, and Zach Zubia walked. Starter Jack O’Louhlin was replaced by Blake Holub, who threw a wild pitch to move Bradshaw to third and then threw another to score him and give Beloit a 3-1 lead.
Then in the sixth, Thompson flexed his muscles with a solo homer to right field.
“I was just waiting for something I could hit hard,” Thompson said. “It just so happened that he threw one I really wanted, and I didn’t miss it. Good things happen when you get the barrel on it.”
But it was Beloit’s pitching that was truly elite on Wednesday.
Starter Jared Poland, a 2022 sixth-round pick making his first start after being called up from Jupiter, only allowed one earned run, a solo homer from Steele Walker, in five innings while allowing four hits and striking out two.
“Jared was awesome today,” Thompson said. “His pace was really good. It seemed like we were out there for hardly more than five minutes.”
Poland got to spend time with the team during their road trip against the Timber Rattlers.
“It was a blessing to be called up,” he said. “I had three walks so I need to clean that up, but my defense played really well behind me. The fastball and changeup were my two dominant pitches today.”
Caleb Wurster came in with two on and no outs in the sixth and got a fly out and a double play to end the danger. He only allowed one hit in two innings before Chandler Jozwiak finished out the game for his fifth save of the season.
“Caleb came into a horrible situation and got me out of it,” Poland said. “I can’t thank him enough for that. We have some dudes in the pen, and it's a good feeling to come out of the game and not have to worry.”
The Sky Carp were outhit six to five in the win with Yiddi Cappe leading the way with two hits.
The two teams continue the six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.
SKY CARP 4, WHITECAPS 1
W. Michigan….000 100 000 — 1 6 0
Beloit…………….000 301 00 — 4 5 0
W. MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi) — Serretti, ss, 3-0-1-0; Jung, 2b, 4-0-1-0; Crouch, c, 3-0-0-0; Meyers, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Campos, cf, 3-0-1-0; Walker, rf, 4-1-2-1; Bigbie, dh, 3-0-0-0; Murr, lf, 3-0-1-0; Garcia, 3b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 29-1-6-1.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rosario, cf, 4-0-0-0; Watson, ss, 4-0-0-0; Cappe, 2b, 4-1-2-0; Thompson, 1b, 3-2-1-1; Allen, rf, 4-0-1-0; Bradshaw, lf, 3-1-0-0; Zamora, 3b, 2-0-0-1; Zubia, dh, 2-0-1-0; Fernandez, c, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 29-4-5-2.
SB: Cappe 2 (4). CS: Serretti. SF: Zamora. 2B: Jung, Campos. HR: Walker, Thompson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): W. Michigan, O’Loughlin (L,0-3,3.2-3-3-3-1-5); Holub (0.1-0-0-0-0-0); Pinales (2.0-1-1-1-0-2); Michael (2.0-1-0-0-0-5). Beloit, Poland (W,1-0,5.0-4-1-1-3-2); Wurster (H,2,2.0-1-0-0-0-0); Jozwiak (S,5,2.0-1-0-0-0-1).
WP: O’Loughlin, Holub 2, Michael. HBP: Crouch (by Poland), Thompson (by O’Loughlin). T: 2:17. Att. 2,626.