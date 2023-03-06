BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp announced on Monday that single-game tickets are now for sale.
Tiered pricing is back again this season for the individual game tickets, but the team did make some changes.
The Sky Carp faithful can buy advanced reserved seats in April and May for $12. Box seats cost $15 and box seats are $19. On the day of the game, the price of a ticket can range from $14-$21 depending on the game.
From June until the end of the season, advanced reserved seats increase to $14, box seats are upped to $17 and home plate box seats cost $21. The prices on the day of the game will range from $16-$23.
The Sky Carp are using digital tickets again this season, and ABC Supply Stadium will be completely cashless.
As part of their weekly promotions, Beloit is featuring “One Price Wednesdays.” Tickets bought in advance go for $18 and include a hot dog, soda and chips. Tickets sold on the day of the game will be $20.
The Sky Carp are making each day of the week special with these weekly promotions.
Takeover Tuesday will be the theme into the hands of the fans. They can submit their theme ideas to www.skycarp.com. Any and all ideas are welcome, and the winner will see their theme on display throughout the night at ABC Supply Stadium. They will also receive four free tickets to the game and have a chance to throw out the first pitch.
Thirsty Thursdays returns from last season where fans over the age of 21 can purchase a 12-ounce draft of Busch Light for $2 and 16-ounce cans for just $4.
Sunday Family Funday is another fan favorite making a return this season at the ballpark. Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, and fans of all ages are welcome to the outfield to play catch.
Post-game fireworks will start in threes as the Sky Carp light up the sky on July 1st, 2nd and 3rd before putting on shows on the following 10 Saturday games.
Giveaways and the full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.
