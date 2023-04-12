Beloit Sky Carp shutout in loss to South Bend Cubs DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp have made a habit out of producing late game heroics to find a way to win. But facing an 8-0 deficit to the South Bend Cubs in the ninth proved to be too much as the Sky Carp fell by that score on Wednesday night to fall to 3-2. One night after pounding out 11 hits, Beloit could only manage four in the loss. Yiddi Cappe paced the team going 2-for-4 with a double. Yohendrick Pinango's RBI double got the Cubs on the board in the first inning, and a two-run homer from Casey Opitz put the Sky Carp in a 3-0 deficit. Trailing 4-0 in the eighth, Beloit reliever Chris Mokma gave up four earned runs to turn the game into a rout. Brady Allen and Davis Bradshaw were the only other Sky Carp beside Cappe to record a hit. Jacob Wetzel and Casey Opitz both led South Bend with a 2-for-3 performance and two RBIs. Beloit starter Gabe Bierman took the loss after going four innings and giving up five hits and three runs, all earned, with four strikeouts. Yeuris Jimenez pitched two frames with one hit and one earned run while Caleb Wurster threw a scoreless ninth with one hit allowed. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak that Beloit had drummed up after an opening-day loss. The Sky Carp are back at it Thursday at 6:05 p.m. as they continue their series against the Cubs. CUBS 8, SKY CARP 0Beloit…………..000 000 000 — 0 4 1South Bend….120 010 04 — 8 10 1BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rosario, 2b-cf, 4-0-0-0; Berry, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Mack, c, 3-0-0-0; Fernandez, ph, 1-0-0-0; Cappe, ss, 4-0-2-0; Thompson, dh, 3-0-0-0; Johnson, cf, 3-0-0-0; Zubia, cf-1b, 1-0-0-0; Marinez, 1b-2b, 3-0-0-0; Allen, rf, 2-0-1-0; Bradshaw, lf, 2-0-1-0. Totals: 30-0-4-0.SOUTH BEND (ab-r-h-rbi) — Beesly, cf, 4-1-1-0; Arits, lf, 3-2-1-0; Pinango, dh, 3-1-1-2; McGeary, 1b, 4-1-0-1; Pertuz, 3b, 4-0-2-1; McKeon, pr-3b, 0-1-0-0; Wetzel, rf, 3-0-2-2; Made, ss, 4-1-1-1; Optiz, c, 4-1-2-2; Huma, 2b, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 33-8-10-8.E: Cappe, Huma. LOB: SB 4, Beloit 6. 2B: Allen, Cappe, Pinango, Pertuz. 3B: Artis. HR: Optiz. SB: Beesly (2), Made (2), Artis (3). CS: Wetzel.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Bierman (L, 0-1, 4.0-5-3-3-1-4); Jimenez (2.0-1-1-1-0-0); Mokma (1.0-3-4-4-1-0); Wurster (1.0-1-0-0-0-0-0). South Bend, Franklin (4.0-1-0-0-2-7); Nahas (W, 1-0, 3.0-1-0-0-1-1); Guzman (2.0-2-0-0-0-1).WP: Bierman, Mokma. Balk: Bierman, Jimenez. HBP: Artiz. T: 2:16. Att. 1,878. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit middle school students will attend Aldrich or Fruzen next school year Rockford man sentenced to over 100 years for sexual assault in Roscoe Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Beloit Gardeners Plant Exchange 2023 set for May 20 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime