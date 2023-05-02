Beloit Sky Carp shelled by West Michigan Whitecaps in series opener DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email May 2, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT— The Beloit Sky Carp dug themselves into too deep of a hole to dig out of on Tuesday night as they fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps 13-4 on Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.The Sky Carp spotted the White Caps a six-run first inning as starter Holt Jones struggled mightily to get outs.He allowed four hits and six runs, all of them earned, while only recording one out before manager Billy Gardner Jr. went to his bullpen.A wild pitch, two RBI singles, a ground-rule double and a sacrifice fly all contributed to the nightmare inning for Jones.Reliever Jake Schrand finished out the inning but allowed three earned runs of his own to put Beloit in a 9-0 deficit in the third.Joshua Zamora had an RBI single in the third, Brady Allen doubled in a run in the seventh and had a RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth while Dalvy Rosario added a one-run sac fly in the seventh.But the Whitecaps added a run in the seventh and eight, and they added two in the ninth as they bashed their way to 16 hits.Davis Bradshaw was 3-for-4 with a run and Jake Thompson was 2-for-2 with two walks.Yeuris Jimenez was the only Beloit reliever to not allow a run, tossing two hitless innings with three strikeouts.Garrett Burhenn took the win for West Michigan after allowing only one unearned run and five hits in five innings pitched.Six of the nine Whitecaps’ starters had two or more hits with Izaac Pacheco and Danny Serretti leading the way with three.Beloit continues the six-game homestand with an 11:05 a.m. matinee on Wednesday.WHITECAPS 13, SKY CARP 4W. Michigan….612 000 112 — 13 16 2Beloit…………….001 000 210 — 4 9 2W. MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jung, 2b, 6-0-0-1; Crouch, dh, 5-3-2-0; Pacheco, 3b, 4-1-3-1; Alfonzo, c, 5-1-1-0; Walker, rf, 5-2-2-1; Campos, cf, 4-2-2-1; Serretti, ss, 4-3-3-3; Paulson, 1b, 5-0-2-2; Bigbie, lf, 3-1-1-3. Totals: 41-13-16-12.BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rosario, cf, 4-0-1-1; Watson, ss, 3-0-0-0; Marinez ph-3b, 2-0-0-0; Cappe, 2b, 5-0-0-0; Thompson, 1b, 2-1-2-0; Mack, c, 4-0-1-0; Bradshaw, lf, 4-1-3-0; Allen, rf, 3-1-1-2; Castillo, dh, 3-1-0-0; Zamora, 3b-ss, 4-0-1-1. Totals: 34-4-9-4.OF: Campos, Bradshaw. E: Pacheco, Campos, Mack, Marinez. SF: Bigbie, Serretti, Allen, Rosario. 2B: Paulson, Crouch, Pacheco, Allen. 3B: Campos. HR: Serretti, Bigbie.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): W. Michigan, Burhenn (W,1-1,5.0-5-1-0-1-1); Sequeira (1.2-3-2-2-1-3); Haase (1.1-1-1-1-1-1); Reyes (1.0-0-0-0-0-2). Beloit, Jones (L,0-3,0.1-4-6-6-2-0); Schrand (2.2-5-3-3-0-1); Jimenez (2.0-0-0-0-0-3); Mokma (2.0-2-1-1-1-3)l Aria (2.0-5-3-2-0-2).WP: Segueira, Jones. HBP: Crouch (by Jones). T: 2:42. Att. 1,012. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fishing derby fundraiser set to honor two area men Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Summer street reconstruction planned on Beloit's west side Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime