DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Sky Carp played catch-up throughout Thursday night’s game with the Quad Cities River Bandits.
When they fell behind 11-5 heading to the ninth inning, it looked like their goose was cooked.
The Sky Carp responded with an amazing final at-bat that included eight runs and nine hits and powered them to a 13-11 victory.
River Bandit reliever Chase Wallace was greeted by four straight hits. Nasim Nunez singled, Victor Mesa Jr. doubled and Will Banfield collected an RBI single to make it 11-7.
Ynmanol Marinez also singled before Dalvy Rosario grounded out. An RBI single by Bennett Hostetler cut the deficit to 11-8 and chased Wallace. Anderson Paulino came on and Kyler Castillo hit an RBI single to make it 11-9. Marcus Chiu also collected a hit before Cody Morissette ripped a two-run double that tied the game 11-11.
Nunez grounded to second and Chiu was out at the plate. Nunez then stole second and Mesa Jr. laced a two-run single to center to put Beloit on top 13-11.
Beloit reliever Chandler Jozwiak then did what the Sky Carp had done only two other innings—held the River Bandits scoreless. With one out, Tyler Tolbert and Diego Hernandez hit back-to-back singles, but Jozwiak got the next two Bandits to fly out to end the game.
Beloit’s only other lead was short-lived. Morissette led off the game with a double and two-outs later, Banfield knocked him in with a double of his own.
After the River Bandits scored twice in the bottom of the first and another in the second to take a 3-1 lead, Beloit rallied to tie it. The Sky Carp got a run in the third when Chiu singled and eventually scored on a two-out double by Mesa Jr. In the fourth inning, Rosario singled and with two outs stole second and then scored on a single by Castillo.
The River Bandits collected five hits, including a leadoff home run by Morgan McCullough, and scored four times in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-3 lead.
Beloit chipped away. In the sixth, Marinez singled and scored on Rosario’s triple. Hostetler then drove in Rosario with a double. Two outs later, Morissette and Nunez drew walks to load the bases, but Mesa Jr. struck out to end the inning.
Quad Cities got the runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run by Dillan Schrum to lead 9-5.
The Sky Carp finished with 19 hits, including three apiece by Mesa Jr. and Rosario. All nine starters had hits and all but Nunez had at least two.
BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 13, R. Bandits 11
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 5-2-2-2; Nunez, ss, 4-2-1-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 6-1-3-3; Banfield, c, 6-1-2-3; Marinez, 3b, 5-1-2-0; Rosario, lf, 5-3-3-1; Hostetler, dh, 5-1-2-2; Castillo, rf, 5-1-2-2; Chiui, 1b, 5-1-2-0. Totals: 46-13-19-13.
QUAD CITIES (ab-r-h-rbi)—Tolbert, ss, 6-1-4-0; Hernandez, cf, 6-2-3-2; Gonzalez, 2b, 5-2-3-1; Emshoff, c, 5-1-2-3; Dixon, lf, 5-1-2-1; Shrum, dh, 3-1-2-3; Negret, rf, 5-0-0-0; Familia, 1b, 5-2-2-0; McCullouogh, 3b, 3-1-1-1. Totals: 43-11-19-11.
Beloit..101 102 008—13 19 0
QC…..210 402 110—11 19 0
E: DP: Beloit 1. LOB: Beloit 9, QC 11. 2B: Morissette 2, Banfield, Mesa Jr 2, Hostetler, Hernandez, Familia, Emshoff, Dixon, Gonzalez, Shrum. 3B: Rosario. HR: McCullough (3), Shrum (6). Sac: Gonzalez. SB: Rosario (9), Nunez (23), Dixon (6). CS: Dixon (1) , McCullough (1)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Fulton 4.0-11-7-7-3-4; Mitzel 2.0-5-3-3-1-3; Jozwiak (W,2-0) 3.0-3-1-1-1-2. QC, Cameron 4.0-6-3-3-0-5; Simonelli 4.0-4-2-2-3-4; Wallace 0.1-5-5-5-0-0; Paulino (L,0-7) 0.2-4-3-3-0-1.
WP: Fulton 2, Paulino. T: 3:03. Att.: 2,502.