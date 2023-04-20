BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp are finding the friendly confines of ABC Supply quite comfortable after a 3-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels moved their home-winning streak to five-straight games.
The Sky Carp haven’t lost in Beloit since dropping the season opener to the Wisconsin Timberattlers on April 7.
For the third-straight night, the Kernels got on the board first. Noah Miller drew a walk to start the game before Kala’i Rosario launched a triple over center fielder Dalvy Rosario to make it 1-0.
Beloit didn’t stay down for long, however, and it struck back in the second. Ynmanol Marinez doubled to right, Bennett Hostetler moved him to third on a ground out and Kyler Castillo scored him when he grounded out to pitcher Jordan Carr, who overthrew first base.
Castillo tried scoring on Joshua Zamora’s single to right, but he was thrown out at home plate.
Yiddi Cappe continued his solid start to his Sky Carp career with an RBI single in the fifth, but Ben Ross launched a bomb to center to make it 2-all.
Joe Mack singled with one out in the seventh and, after moving to second on an errant pickoff attempt, Cappe brought him home with a line drive single to right. It proved to be the game winner.
Cappe was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Beloit’s ten-hit attack. Rosario and Mack each added two hits.
Kala’i Rosario was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate as Cedar Rapids had seven hits.
Starter Alex Williams pitched six strong innings for Beloit while only allowing two earned runs on four hits and punching out six.
Carr was solid in the starter role for the Kernels as he threw 4.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits. Regi Grace took the loss for the visitors.
Yeuris Jimenez, Tyler Eckberg and Matt Pushard combined for three two-hit, scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Beloit finishes the six-game homestand with three games against the Kernels over the weekend. Friday’s game starts at 6:35 p.m.