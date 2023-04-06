BELOIT — Billy Gardner Jr. took a little time away from hitting ground balls to his infield during a workout at ABC Supply Stadium to give a prospectus of his 2023 Sky Carp.
His analysis? Obviously talented, but not a big enough sample size.
At least not for the Sky Carp’s new manager. After all, his players have been with the Miami Marlins organization longer than he has.
Gardner, a 24-year veteran of minor league baseball and son of the former Minnesota Twins manager, was hired by the Marlins over the winter.
“I had this team together for probably less than a week (in spring training),” Gardner said. “I’m new to the organization so I’m still learning about guys, what they can do and what they need to work on. I haven’t seen them play under the lights in a real game so it’s a work in progress.”
On paper, the Sky Carp have a good blend of high draft picks and overachievers.
“I like the group,” Garner said. “There is a lot of talent on this team, but at the end of the day you have to go out and play. Winning is the byproduct of doing things right.”
Gardner spent the 2021 season as the manager at Idaho Falls of the Pioneer League. Just prior to that he had a longer stint as a Triple-A manager in the Washington Nationals organization. He followed his father into baseball. Billy Sr. managed the Minnesota Twins from 1981-85 and later was the interim manager for the Kansas City Royals in 1987.
In addition to learning about his players, Gardner said he’s done a crash course familiarizing himself with his coaching staff in Beloit: pitching coach Jason Erickson, hitting coach Dan Radison and defensive coach Chris Briones.
“I know Jason does a heck of a job and I’ve known Dan Radison from my travels around,” Gardner said. “Chris Briones has done a really good job with our catchers — Joe Mack, Bennett Hostetler and Andrew Fernandez — teaching them the finer points.
“I have a really good staff that I trust and I’m going to lean on. We set the tone. Practice is ours as coaches and the games are the players. I think the lower level (of the minor leagues) is important. You need to teach guys how to be professional ballplayers and how to play the right way. You really want your best coaches down here, but it doesn’t always work that way. Guys want to advance and get closer to the big leagues.”
Catching should be a strong area for the Sky Carp, starting with Mack, a left-handed hitting highly-regarded prospect who was taken in the competitive balance round, 31st overall, in the 2021 draft. Scouts describe the 20-year-old as having an advanced approach at the plate.
Hostetler, 24, was an 18th round pick in 2021 out of North Dakota State. He has played parts of two previous seasons in Beloit. In 101 games in Beloit last season he hit .232 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 53 RBIs. Fernandez is the newcomer to the organization, signed as a free agent after playing 2022 in Billings in the Independent Pioneer League.
The infield is stocked with highly regarded prospects, starting with 2022 first-round pick Jacob Berry. Scouts love his offensive potential. He makes contact and he can hit with power. He’ll have to prove himself at third base.
Kahlil Watson, just 19, is a 5-foot-10 shortstop who was selected 16th overall by the Marlins in the 2021 MLB draft. He signed for $4.5 million. He started 2022 with Jupiter in low A and hit .232, but struck out way too much. He finished the year in Rookie ball where he cut down on the strikeouts and hit .273. He hit 10 homers between the two destinations.
Yiddi Cappe, a 20-year-old international signee from Cuba, is 6-3 and has also played shortstop, but can play elsewhere. He also has power and speed and tremendous potential.
First baseman Zach Zubia, the 6-4 former Texas Longhorn standout, joined the Sky Carp in early August and hit .230 with five bombs in 100 at-bats. Rounding out the infielders is 21-year-old Ynmanol Marinez, who played 114 games in Beloit last season as well as 79 the season before so he’s someone who can actually compare playing at ABC Supply Stadium to Pohlman Field. He hit 10 homers last season and drove in 56.
The outfield group is a bit older with 25-year-old Jake Thompson, 24-year-old Davis Bradshaw, 23-year-old Brady Allen to go with 22-year-old Dalvy Rosario and 21-year-old Osiris Johnson.
Bradshaw, an 11th-round pick in 2018, hit his way into the lineup and stayed there. He batted .310 in Beloit before a call-up to Double-A Pensacola, where he hit .286.
Johnson is the highest draftee in the outfield, picked in the second round in 2018. He played with three teams last summer, finishing in Beloit. Rosario played a full season in Beloit in 2022 and definitely had some highlights. He belted nine homers and drove in 53 runs, hitting .251. He stole 28 bases in 35 attempts.
Allen played in just nine games in Beloit in 2022, hitting .206. At Jupiter, he hit .251 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 386 at-bats. Thompson, a free-agent acquisition in 2022, was a former Third Team All-American at Oregon State and hit .292 for Jupiter last season.
Gardner will try to mold the Sky Carp individually while also producing a winning team.
“Like they say, this is a marathon not a sprint,” the manager said. “The big thing right now is not to look too far ahead. It is a journey and you have to check the boxes before you move up. I have been around some very good players and they still have some rough edges you need to smooth before they’re ready.
“As a team, I think we will be real good on both sides, but I am still learning what I’ve got. Just looking at pure talent, there is a lot here. It’s a long season and it can be a grind. You have to keep them off the rollercoaster where they get to be consistent day in and day out.”
• PITCHING: The Sky Carp still haven’t named their initial starter for Friday night’s 6:35 season opener at home against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The 16-man staff currently on the roster includes several candidates with MWL experience from 2022.
Fans will no doubt remember some of the names, including Evan Fitterer, Chris Mokma, Luis Palacios and Chandler Jozwiak.
The starting rotation includes Edgar Sanchez, Gabe Bierman, Holt Jones, Fitterer and Alex Williams. The bullpen will be anchored by Jozwiak, who was outstanding for both the Sky Carp and the AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos in 2022.
The tallest pitcher is 6-8 Jones from Greenwich, Conn. The shortest is 5-11 Caleb Wurster.
The highest draft pick is 2019 fifth-rounder Fitterer. Six pitchers are international players. Yeuris Jimenez, Cristian Charle, Josan Mendez and Sanchez are from the Dominican Republic and Palacios and Luarbert Arias are from Venezuela.