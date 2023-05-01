BELOIT—May might be starting out cold, but the Beloit Sky Carp are red-hot heading into the second month of the season.
The Sky Carp (14-6) have won nine of their past 11 games and have yet to lose a series this season.
This past week, the Sky Carp took four of five against the hosting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (7-12), only dropping Saturday’s finale in a 10th inning loss. Sunday’s game was canceled because of rain.
Beloit returns to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game homestand with the West Michigan Whitecaps (12-9), an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, starting at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Wednesday’s game is a special matinee that starts at 11:05 a.m.
Friday is Copa Night at ABC Supply Stadium. The Sky Carp will celebrate Copa de la Diversion and Cinco de Mayo by wearing special uniforms and undergoing a new identity, Paletas de Beloit, to celebrate Latin culture.
• ROSTER MOVE: The Sky Carp rotation was shaken up last Tuesday when Evan Fitterer (2-1, 2.87 ERA) was promoted up to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Zach King (0-2, 11.37) was demoted to Beloit’s rotation.
King started 12 games for the Sky Carp last season, and he only allowed two hits in six innings while striking out five in his first appearance on Friday against Wisconsin.
• WHO’S HOT: Pitcher Luis Palacios has been solid in his last two starts. He only allowed two hits and two earned runs against the Timber Rattlers on Saturday, just one week after throwing seven shutout innings against Cedar Rapids.
After allowing eight combined earned runs in his first two starts, Edgar Sanchez settled down to bring his ERA down from 15.43 to 6.75. He only allowed one earned run against the Kernels, and he has 12 strikeouts and only issued three walks in his past two games.
The Sky Carp bullpen was a force to be reckoned with against the Timber Rattlers. Kyle Crigger, Matt Givin and Chandler Jozwiak each pitched three innings in the series and didn’t allow a run. The bullpen as a whole only gave up two total earned runs last week.
Left fielder Davis Bradshaw hit .571 against Wisconsin and only struck out once. Shortstop Yiddi Cappe has impressed through the first month of the season, hitting .303 this season with 18 RBIs. He continued to swing a fiery bat against the Timber Rattlers by recording seven RBIs and a .273 hitting average.
• WHO’S NOT: Catcher Joe Mack, a 2021 first-round pick, has had trouble adjusting in his first season as a Sky Carp. He only hit .143 in 14 at-bats this past series.
Chris Mokma, usually a bullpen arm, started a game against Wisconsin and couldn’t get past two innings. He allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks. His season ERA sits at 15.00.
