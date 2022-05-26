BELOIT—Thursday night’s scheduled Midwest League game between the Beloit Sky Carp and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.

The teams will play a pair of seven-inning games with the second contest getting underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

There will be a fireworks display after the nightcap. Tickets can be purchased at Skycarp.com.

