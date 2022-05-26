Beloit Sky Carp postpone Thursday's game, twinbill on Friday By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Thursday night’s scheduled Midwest League game between the Beloit Sky Carp and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to inclement weather.The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.The teams will play a pair of seven-inning games with the second contest getting underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.There will be a fireworks display after the nightcap. Tickets can be purchased at Skycarp.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit food trucks gear up for summer season Loves Park shooting victim identified Vandalism to Janesville restaurant bathroom investigated Brodhead woman accused of biting Janesville officer Circumcision protest planned in Janesville Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime