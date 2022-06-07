BELOIT—It’s no secret the Beloit Sky Carp have been on a tear lately.
So spotting the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a 4-1 lead heading to the bottom of the six inning wasn’t really anything to worry about.
The Sky Carp scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth to post a 6-4 come-from-behind victory at ABC Supply Stadium.
Tanner Allens started the comeback with an RBI single in the sixth that drove in Nasim Nunez and made it 4-2.
You really know you’re hot when you score without a hit. Nunez struck out in the seventh, but the Sky Carp executed a double steal with Cody Morissette pilfering second base and Dalvy Rosario stealing home. That cut the deficit to a run.
The Timber Rattlers changed pitchers to start the eighth, replacing Robbie Baker with Cam Robinson (2-1). Will Banfield greeted him with a single and moved to second on a groundout by Ynmanol Marinez and third on a groundout by Tanner Allen.
That left it up to Bennett Hostetler to drive Banfield in with a base hit to center to tie the game. Rosario followed with a line drive triple to right to score Hostetler for a 5-4 lead. For good measure, Davis Bradshaw picked up an RBI single to left and a 6-4 advantage.
The victory went to reliever Chandler Jozwiak (3-0) and a save to Sean Reynolds, his fifth, as he struck out the side in the ninth.
The Sky Carp banged out 13 hits, led by Rosario, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, raising his batting average to .256. Bradshaw remained the team’s leading batter at .312 after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Banfield and Morissette each had two hits and every Sky Carp in the lineup had at least one hit with the exception of Marinez. Nunez collected his 24th stolen base and Rosario got his 10th.
M.D. Johnson started for Beloit and went five innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned). He walked one and struck out eight. Jackson Rose came on and pitched two innings, allowing one unearned run. The only negative for the Sky Carp were their three errors.
The teams will meet again Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. start.
BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 6, Timber Rattlers 4
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi) -- Black, 2b, 5-1-2-2; Warren, 3b, 3-0-1-0; Gray Jr., cf, 3-0-0-1; Peters, lf, 4-0-1-0; Clark, dh, 4-0-0-0; McGee, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Hall, c, 4-1-1-0; Murray, ss, 4-2-1-0; Cipion, rf, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 34-4-6-3.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) -- Morissette, 2b, 5-0-2-0; Nunez, ss, 3-1-1-0; Mesa Jr., 4-0-1-0; Banfield, c, 4-1-2-0; Marinez, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Allen, rf, 4-0-1-1; Hostetler, dh, 4-1-1-1; Rosario, 3b, 4-3-3-1; Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-2-2. Totals: 36-6-13-5.
Wisconsin..001 021 000 -- 4 6 0
Beloit.......010 001 13x -- 6 13 3
E: Nunez, Johnson,Morissette. LOB: Wis. 6, Beloit 7. DP: Wis. 1. 2B: Black, Murray, Hall, Bradshaw.3B: Black, Rosario 2. SF: Gray Jr. SB: Murray (10), Nunez (24), Morissette (4), Rosario (10).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wis., Smith 5.2-7-2-2-1-8; Baker 1.1-2-1-1-0-1; Robinson (L,2-1) 1.0-4-3-3-0-1. Beloit, Johnson 5.0-5-3-2-1-8; Rose 2.0-1-1-0-0-1; Jozwiak (W, 3-0) 1.0-0-0-0-0-0; Reynolds (S,5) 1.0-0-0-0-0-3.
WP: Smith. HBP: McGee by Johnson.
T: 2:31. Att.: 1,040.