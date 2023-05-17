BELOIT—The hundreds of schoolchildren who filled ABC Supply Stadium for a matchup between the Beloit Sky Carp and South Bend Cubs on Education Day got an unwelcome look into the adult world.
Meetings. Lots of meetings, most of them between a Sky Carp pitcher, catcher Joe Mack and pitching coach Jason Erickson as Beloit’s throwers struggled mightily in a 10-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon.
“We just haven’t pitched like we normally can,” manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “The guys just didn’t have it today. They sprayed it around a little, but they’re going to be OK. We just have to get them more reps.”
Control was one of the biggest issues for the Sky Carp pitchers as the Cubs drew nine walks, which was the same amount of hits they had.
Starter Jared Poland had two of those walks as he struggled in his five innings pitched. He came into the game with a 2.19 ERA in two starts with Beloit, but he allowed five earned runs on six hits Wednesday.
All five of Poland’s runs came in the fourth. James Triantos had a one-run double and a wild pitch with the bases loaded tied it up at two. Casey Opitz got ahead 2-1 in the count before smacking a three-run homer over the right field fence.
“Jared just made that one mistake,” Gardner Jr. said. “He had a chance to get out of it with two outs. He threw the breaking ball and Casey put a good swing on it. But overall, Jared has done a nice job for us.”
Jorge Mercedes came on in relief of Poland in the sixth, but only got a strikeout and walked two batters before exiting. Yeuris Jimenez took the mound, and it turned into another five-run inning for South Bend. The highlight was Kevin Alcantara’s two-run single, and another runner scored on a wild pitch.
The two relievers combined for four walks in the sixth, and Franklin Sanchez, who was promoted to Beloit on Monday, walked the bases loaded in the seventh with two outs but got Alcantara to ground out.
A big bright spot on the day was Davis Bradshaw, who bumped his Midwest League-best batting average up to .415 after going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
“He was throwing around 98 or 97 mph, so there was no need for me to over exaggerate my swing,” Bradshaw said. “Just put the barrel on the ball and good things will happen.”
The Sky Carp made it 2-0 in the first when Kahlil Watson lined a single into right field to score Bradshaw, and Brady Allen hit a single back up the middle to score Watson.
Beloit finished with five hits, but only got two of them after that solid first inning.
“Hitting comes with the sequence,” Bradshaw said. “A lot of these guys haven’t been at this level yet, they don’t always do what they’re capable of because the moment is a little too big. Luckily, we have some older guys, and we’re teaching them.”
The Cubs not only take a 2-0 advantage in the series with the win, but they move up to 0.5 games back from the first-place Sky Carp.
And while Beloit has lost three straight, Bradshaw knows what this team can do after a 14-6 record in April.
“We’ll bounce back, we’re a good team,” he said. “There are a lot of nerves right now, this is a big series. But we’re a mentally strong team. Everybody cares about each other; that chemistry is what’s going to pull us through.”
• NOTES: Triantos had a team high four hits for the Cubs….Second baseman Yiddi Cappe was hit in the back by a pitch and later left the game after taking first base….Sky Carp hitting coach Dan Radison was ejected by home plate umpire Cilburn Rondon for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh.
CUBS 10, SKY CARP 2
S. Bend 501 001 000 —10 9 0
Beloit 200 000 000 —2 5 1
S. Bend (ab-r-h-rbi) — Alcantata, cf, 5-1-1-2, Pagan, lf, 3-1-1-0, Triantos, dh, 5-1-4-2, Ball, 1b, 5-0-0-0, Pertuz, 3b, 4-0-0-0, Wetzel, rf, 3-2-1-0, Made, ss, 2-2-0-0, Avitia, ph, 1-0-0-0, McKeon, ss, 0-0-0-0, Opitz, c, 4-2-1-3, Spence, 2b, 3-1-1-1. Totals: 35-10-9-8.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bradshaw, lf, 3-1-2-0, Watson, ss, 4-1-1-1, Berry, 3b, 4-0-0-0, Cappe, 2b, 2-0-0-0, Santos, 2b, 1-0-0-0, B. Allen, 4-0-1-1, Mack, dh, 4-0-0-0, Rosario, cf, 4-0-0-0, Zubia, 1b, 2-0-1-0, Barstad, c, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-2-5-2.
E: Berry. PO: Poland (Pagan at 1st). SB: Wetzel 2 (4), Alcantara (9), Bradshaw (2), Warson (5). CS: Pagan.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SB, Horton (3.0-3-2-2-1-3), Vargas (W,2-2,2.0-1-0-0-1-2), Scalzo Jr. (2.0-1-0-0-0-1), Watkins (2.0-0-0-0-0-3). Beloit, Poland (5.0-6-5-5-2-3), Mercedes (0.1-0-2-2-2-1), Jimenez (0.2-2-3-3-2-1), Sanchez (1.0-0-0-0-3-1), Arias (2.0-1-0-0-0-4).
WP: Horton, Poland, Jimenez. Balk: Mercedes. HBP: Cappe (by Scalzo Jr.). T: 2:43. Att: 2,884.