BELOIT—The hundreds of schoolchildren who filled ABC Supply Stadium for a matchup between the Beloit Sky Carp and South Bend Cubs on Education Day got an unwelcome look into the adult world.

Meetings. Lots of meetings, most of them between a Sky Carp pitcher, catcher Joe Mack and pitching coach Jason Erickson as Beloit’s throwers struggled mightily in a 10-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

