Jake Thompson has given the Sky Carp some firepower from the DH spot.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — Fortunately for the Beloit Sky Carp, Monday was a scheduled off-day so there was no need to postpone any Midwest League action due to inclement weather.

After splitting six games on the road against the South Bend Cubs, the Sky Carp (5-4) will entertain the Cedar Rapids Kernels (5-3) for the next six days at ABC Supply Stadium.

