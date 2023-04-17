BELOIT — Fortunately for the Beloit Sky Carp, Monday was a scheduled off-day so there was no need to postpone any Midwest League action due to inclement weather.
After splitting six games on the road against the South Bend Cubs, the Sky Carp (5-4) will entertain the Cedar Rapids Kernels (5-3) for the next six days at ABC Supply Stadium.
Games Tuesday through Friday are at 6:35 p.m.
Beloit takes a two-game skid into tonight’s matchup. After going 3-1 the first four games against the Cubs, the Sky Carp were thumped 9-1 and 10-2 the final two games.
Some of the highest ranked prospects on the team have scuffled at the plate so far. Third baseman Jacob Berry won the finale of the first homestand with an extra-inning hit, but he is hitting just .132 (5-38). Catcher Joe Mack is hitting .156 and while shortstop Kahlil Watson was off to a solid start (3-10), he has been sidelined by an ankle injury.
Second baseman Yiddi Cappe has been a bright spot offensively, hitting .294 (10-34) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs. DH Jake Thompson is hitting .286 (6-21) with two homers and six RBIs.
Dalvy Rosario is hitting a modest .265, but he’s been clutch with seven runs, a homer and six RBIs. Other Sky Carp who’ve been strong contributors are Brady Allen (.276) and Davis Bradshaw (.353).
Gabe Bierman (0-1) is scheduled to start Tuesday’s series opener for Beloit and be opposed by left-hander Jaylen Nowlin (0-0, 4.91 ERA). Bierman, a 6-foot-2 right-hander who was selected by the Miami Marlins in round 7 of the 2021 MLB Draft, has a 6.75 ERA.
Right-hander Evan Fitterer (1-1, 2.89 ERA) will pitch for the Sky Carp on Wednesday night.