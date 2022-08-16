BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp made a flurry of roster moves before they began a crucial six-game series against the South Bend Cubs.
First, the bad news.
Starting pitcher Jackson Rose, who began the season in the bullpen before finding a permanent spot in the rotation on July 3, was placed on the seven-day IL with a shoulder issue. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but Rose was pulled after only tossing three innings against West Michigan on Friday.
Rose has become a force for Beloit, sporting a 1.80 ERA, the lowest among pitchers with three or more appearances this season. He struck out 58 batters while only issuing eight base on balls in 23 appearances.
Infielder Jose Salas was also added to the seven-day IL. It is not fully known at this time what his injury is, but he was involved with a collision at second base during Saturday’s game.
Salas joined the team in late June, and he is hitting .232 with three home runs and 13 stolen bases in 37 appearances. He is a versatile defender, making starts at every infield position except first base.
In addition to the injuries, the Sky Carp also demoted catcher Jose Estrada back to the FCL Marlins and brought back catcher Jan Mercado from the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
Estrada was called up to Beloit straight from the FCL team on Aug. 9. He served as a backup to starting catcher Bennett Hostetler and delivered the game-winning two-run double in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-2 victory.
Mercado was assigned to Beloit on July 22 as the replacement for Will Banfield, who was promoted to Pensacola. He was called up to the Blue Wahoos on Aug. 9 after an injury to their starting catcher, and he rejoins the team after making two appearances in Pensacola, where he went 2-for-10 with a double.
The final Sky Carp move was the promotion of reliever Jake Schrand from the Single-A Jupiter Hammerheads.
Schrand had a 3.56 ERA in 27 appearances with the Hammerheads. He has two saves and he has struck out 43 batters while only walking 15. He has made five consecutive appearances without allowing a run.
